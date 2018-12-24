World Cup winner denies Bayern move amid €40m Liverpool, Spurs links

Liverpool and Spurs have been handed a boost as Benjamin Pavard has once again denied that he is set to join Bayern Munich.

Both the Reds and Tottenham are apparently keen to snap up French World Cup winner in a £35m deal.

The Daily Mirror recently claimed that Liverpool are monitoring the 22-year’s progress, with a clause in his Stuttgart contract allowing him to leave next summer for €40m should the Bundesliga side fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Reports had suggested that an agreement was in place for him to join Bayern Munich in 2019, but the player insists this is not the case.

He told Le Parisien: “I have not signed anything with Bayern.

“The interest of such a club makes me happy, but today I am focused on Stuttgart. I do not think about next summer.”

This is not the first time that Pavard has publicly denied having a deal in place to join the Bundesliga champions, as he also refuted the rumours back in September.