World Cup winner refuses to rule out Liverpool move as Fekir deal stalls

Mario Gotze has described linking up again with his former Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool as “always an option”.

Gotze played under Klopp at Dortmund and won two Bundesliga titles together, while they finished runners up in the Champions League in 2013.

The Reds have been chasing Lyon’s attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir for the past month and the deal had seem tied up but there have been complications with Fekir’s fitness.

And that has forced Klopp to consider different options with Gotze’s name mooted and the German World Cup winner says he could be open to a move to Anfield in the future.

“I decided to leave Bayern and Jurgen Klopp was interested in getting me to Liverpool. And I was also interested in working with him again,” Gotze told the DAZN documentary ‘Being Mario Gotze’.

“It’s still existing. He is a world-class coach and that’s why it’s always an option.”

