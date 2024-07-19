A World Cup-winning manager is highly receptive to succeeding Gareth Southgate as England boss, while TEAMtalk has learned a contender whose appointment would raise eyebrows will be spoken to by the FA.

Southgate, 53, stepped down as England manager in the aftermath of England’s heartbreak in the final of Euro 2024. The Three Lions advanced all the way to their second successive European Championships final without playing particularly well on the way. However, their luck ran out when coming up against a well-drilled Spanish side brimming with confidence and electric attacking talent.

Southgate’s contract wasn’t due to expire until December. Furthermore, the FA’s initial hope had been to extend Southgate’s tenure to cover the 2026 World Cup once they reached the final.

The FA’s determination in that regard was irrespective of whether England won or lost against Spain.

However, Southgate decided the time was right to step aside and the hunt for a new manager has begun.

Talk of moving for recently-departed Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, had swirled. Klopp brought his legendary nine-year stint with at Anfield to a close this summer and remains out of work.

However, the 57-year-old is determined to take the sabbatical he spoke of when announcing he’d leave Liverpool back in January.

Sky Germany subsequently confirmed Klopp will NOT take the England job if it’s offered and his break from football is expected to last one full year.

Instead, BILD reporter Christian Falk has claimed another iconic German manager could succeed Southgate.

Joachim Low wants England job

Taking to X, Falk stated Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning manager, Joachim Low, would love to manage the Three Lions.

“According to our information, the England job as successor to Gareth Southgate (53), who resigned after losing the European Championship final, would be a task that would really appeal to Jogi Low,” wrote Falk.

“Also Thomas Tuchel is interested to become the manager of England.”

Low managed Germany for a whopping 15 years between 2006-21. He guided his home nation to the semi-finals of the 2012 and 2016 Euros as well as the final four of the 2010 World Cup. Germany were also runners-up in the 2008 Euros.

But of course, Low’s greatest achievement was overseeing Germany’s fourth World Cup success in Brazil in 2014.

Low has not managed since leaving his role as Germany boss after Euro 2020 (held in 2021 due to Covid-19 delays).

Whether the FA hold any interest in appointing or speaking to Low is not yet clear. But what is clear is Low would not take much convincing to return to management with England.

England to speak with Frank Lampard

The names England are understood to have given early consideration to are Eddie Howe, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Lee Carsley (England Under-21 manager).

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, has learned Chelsea legend Frank Lampard will also be spoken to.

Lampard hasn’t pulled up any trees in his managerial career so far, with his stint at Everton leaving a lot to be desired and subsequent return to Chelsea in an interim capacity producing just one win in 11 games.

Nonetheless, Southgate’s managerial record at club level was nothing to shout about either and many will argue he was successful as England boss after guiding the country to two major finals.

Furthermore, we have learned there are figures within the FA who view Lampard as a good fit for the role and viable successor to Southgate.

