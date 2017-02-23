‘World record will be smashed in summer and could reach €150m’

Paul Pogba: Not giving up on top four

Oliver Kahn believes the world transfer record will be broken again this summer – and believes the top players could fetch up to €150million.

Paul Pogba’s €105million (£89.3m) move from Juventus back to Manchester United in August broke the old record set by Gareth Bale’s move from Tottenham to Real Madrid a few years earlier – but Kahn doesn’t think the fee for the France midfielder will stay intact for as long.

“Huge amounts of money will have to be spent in the war to sign the best players,” Kahn told German football magazine Socrates. “I think the €150m mark will soon be broken.”

And former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Kahn think his old club could easily get left behind when it comes to competing for the game’s top players.

“It will be a huge challenge for Bayern to sign players of [Franck] Ribery and [Arjen] Robben’s calibre in the future.

“The question is whether Bayern are willing to go along when the English and Spanish really start spending big in the years to come.”

Javi Martinez remains Bayern’s record signing at €40m, although Portugal youngster Renato Sanches could end up costing them up to €80m if he reaches all his targets at the club.