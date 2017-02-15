World record Man Utd bid for Bayern star deemed ‘not enough’

Manchester United launched an £85million move for Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller, but the offer was rejected by the club according to reports.

The club’s financial partner Jan-Christian Dreeson told German news outlet Bild, that United made the big-money bid in the summer for the forward.

Jose Mourinho has been strongly linked with signing a new striker since his arrival at Old Trafford, including a possible move for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

Dreeson was asked if the offer for Muller was in the region of £85million, and he confirmed this was correct: “There really was something like that.

“Then came a fax from England. For us, however, a sale of Thomas Müller was never discussed. If a player fits us, we would be stupid to give him a short-term prospect of a record profit and to weaken him.”

Muller has somewhat struggled this season for Bayern however, scoring just four times this season for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, and failing to score in his last five appearances.

Mourinho spent in the region of £150million during his first summer at the club, including a world record £89million on Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, plus the purchases of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly.