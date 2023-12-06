World transfer record to fall, as Man Utd rival Chelsea for France star; Euro giants pose ‘real threat’

Mike Maignan could soon become the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, as AC Milan have reportedly given him a huge price tag amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Maignan came through Paris Saint-Germain’s youth ranks before gaining promotion to their first team in 2013. However, he never managed to make a senior appearance for the capital club, which saw him push through a transfer to Lille in 2015.

Maignan enjoyed a brilliant spell at Lille, keeping 65 clean sheets in 180 games. He managed 21 clean sheets in 38 matches to help Lille shock PSG and win the Ligue 1 title in 2020-21.

Unfortunately for Lille, they could not hold onto the shot-stopper as he left for Milan that summer.

Not only has Maignan established himself as Milan’s number one, but he is also the first-choice keeper for France boss Didier Deschamps following the retirement of Hugo Lloris.

It might not be long before Maignan is playing his club football in England, as there is growing speculation Premier League clubs are battling to land him.

On Monday, it emerged that Man Utd have set their sights on Maignan, with Erik ten Hag losing faith in his own signing, Andre Onana.

But on Tuesday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea are also on Maignan’s trail. Blues chiefs are huge admirers of the 28-year-old, despite the arrival of Robert Sanchez from Brighton in the summer.

Man Utd, Chelsea and Bayern all want Mike Maignan

Italian source Calciomercato have now provided a big update on Maignan’s future. They reveal that it is no longer guaranteed Maignan will end up in the Prem when leaving Milan, as Bayern have just joined the race. They are posing a ‘real threat’ to the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea for the deal.

Nevertheless, Chelsea supposedly ‘remain vigilant’ and could be the first club to submit an offer if Mauricio Pochettino becomes frustrated with Sanchez.

And Maignan’s three potential suitors have now discovered the bid required to strike an agreement for him. Calciomercato claim Milan want a huge €100million (£85.6m) in order to sell.

The Rossoneri are at no risk of Maignan running down his contract, as his deal lasts until June 2026. And they know that keeping him will be key if they are to win back the Serie A title, hence the massive price tag.

Maignan moving for £85.6m would see him become the most expensive keeper of all time. Kepa Arrizabalaga currently holds the record, having joined Chelsea from Athletic Club for £71.6m in August 2018.

It is understandable that Ten Hag may already be searching for a new keeper to join Man Utd. He allowed David de Gea to leave on a free transfer in the summer as he thought Onana would be far better at playing out from the back.

While the former Inter Milan star has impressed with his passing range, he has made several bad mistakes that have cost Man Utd goals. The most recent of those errors came against Galatasaray last week, as Onana failed to deal with a Hakim Ziyech free-kick and sent the ball into his own net.

