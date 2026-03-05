The number one midfielder in world football right now thinks it’d be ‘foolish’ to leave his current club for Real Madrid, and reports have gone big on the huge name Los Blancos will turn to instead.

Real Madrid will spend heavily on a new central midfielder in the summer, of that there is no doubt. As you would expect, a series of high calibre transfer targets have been mentioned as being on Real’s radar.

Vitinha, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Rodri, Dominik Szoboszlai and Kees Smit are just six who are regularly indexed to Real Madrid.

Of the lot, a move for Vitinha – arguably the world’s best midfielder right now – would make the biggest impact.

The 26-year-old ace played a starring role in helping PSG to a historic quadruple last year. He was deservedly recognised when placing third behind Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting. Vitinha was the highest ranked midfielder on the list.

But according to the man himself, there is virtually no chance he moves to the Bernabeu any time soon.

In quotes carried by Spanish outlet AS, Vitinha insisted he’d be “foolish” to leave PSG, and the rest of his quotes strongly suggested Real Madrid must look elsewhere.

“It would be foolish to leave,” declared Vitinha. “I don’t think it would be the best thing for me. I feel great here at PSG!

“I feel that people really appreciate me and I’ve earned that affection. I love being here; my family does too. The group is fantastic and the coach is incredible.”

With the Vitinha route closed, reports in Spain have gone big on Real setting their sights on Manchester City’s Rodri.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner at 29 is older than the usual profile of players Madrid sign, though if he proves he can reach the levels he hit prior to his ACL injury, there’s no doubting he’s among the best in the world.

What’s more, Rodri is out of contract at the end of next season, meaning he could be available for a cut-price fee this summer.

It’s been claimed Real Madrid believe €50m / £44m will be enough to seal a deal, and Man City reportedly won’t stand in Rodri’s way if he pushes to return to Spain.

Since that bombshell report in Spain broke, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, provided his take on Rodri’s situation.

“Rodri is out of contract in 2027, and in the summer, he will face a big decision,” began Romano when reporting on YouTube earlier in March.

“[He’ll decide] in the next months whether he wants to stay at Manchester City, and so consider signing a new contract, or maybe – and this is not a financial decision from what I understand – it’s also about the family and a personal decision on whether he wants to stay in Manchester, or maybe consider the possibility to try a new chapter.

“For sure, Rodri has fans internally at Real Madrid. He has people in Real Madrid’s management appreciating him.

“So for sure Rodri could be an option for Real Madrid in the summer, but it’s Rodri who has to decide before any Real Madrid negotiation or attempt, it’s Rodri who has to decide whether he wants to stay at Man City and consider signing a new contract, so closing doors to an exit.

“Or if he wants to say ‘okay, thank you, I gave you my best, I won the Ballon d’Or, I won everything here as a club and player, so it’s time for me to go.’ It’s up to Rodri.”

