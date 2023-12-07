Worry sets in as huge Man Utd exit threatened, with Bayern Munich now targeting Aston Villa man

Defenders Clement Lenglet and Raphael Varane either side of the Bayern Munich badge

Barcelona are reportedly ‘worried’ about the situation of Aston Villa loanee Clement Lenglet, and they would therefore be willing to let him go to Bayern Munich amid their interest.

Despite having been a Barcelona player for the past four-and-a-half years, Lenglet hasn’t actually played for the La Liga side for the past year and a half. Indeed, he’s spent two spells out on loan in the Premier League in that time.

The first saw him form part of a very disappointing defence at Tottenham, when they conceded 63 league goals last season and finished eighth.

Reports suggested Spurs were interested in seeing him return this season. However, new boss Ange Postecoglou instead opted to sign Micky van de Ven, who was one of the league’s best centre-backs before he was injured in November.

Lenglet made a move to Aston Villa on loan, but his career in the Midlands hasn’t got off the ground.

Unai Emery has used four centre-backs in the Premier League this season: Tyrone Mings – who was injured early on in the campaign – Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Diego Carlos.

There’s been no room for Lenglet in the league at all, and he’s instead had to settle for playing in just the Europa Conference League.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, he’s ‘not happy’ with his role at Villa Park.

Barcelona willing to let Lenglet leave for Bayern

However, it’s reported Villa ‘don’t want to release’ him from his contract there, despite only playing him in one competition.

That’s apparently left Barcelona ‘worried’, but they could have a solution.

That comes in the form of interest from Bayern Munich, as reported by BILD. Indeed, it’s stated the German giants have identified Lenglet as an option to sort out their defensive woes.

According to Sport, Barcelona are ‘very attentive’ to Bayern’s movements, as they’d be open to letting them have the defender, providing they cover his full salary.

It’s suggested that would hinge on convincing Villa to let him go.

Lenglet interest could put paid to Varane move

That might not be the only transfer for a defender Bayern could struggle with. Indeed, they’ve been heavily linked with Manchester United man Varane of late.

While sources told TEAMtalk recently the Red Devils could sanction a move if they receive a £35million offer, it’s also said the defender wants to stay at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

United are willing to let him leave, but that move would surely not go ahead if Bayern see getting Lenglet as an easier move.

It remains to be seen which transfer they think has the best chance of getting over the line.

