Worrying honesty from Solskjaer over De Gea contract

Ole Gunnar Solskajer has admitted that Manchester United are no nearer agreeing a new contract with David De Gea.

Metro claimed last month that United were “increasingly confident”of tying De Gea down to a new deal worth around £375,000 a week.

The Spain stopper has 18 months to run on his existing deal after United recently, reluctantly opted to trigger the 12-month extension on his contract.

However despite the goalkeeper’s apparent desire to remain at a club he joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011, demands around the deal are understood to have held things up as talks continue with the Spaniard.

“No updates from me on that one,” Solskjaer said.

“Of course, the club and David are in dialogue, so hopefully they’ll agree.

“It’s out of my hands anyway, but I’m sure we’ll do what we can.

“David’s done fantastic since he came. The club really showed how much they wanted him back in the day when Eric (Steele, goalkeeping coach) and the gaffer (Sir Alex Ferguson) found him.

“There was probably keepers there that were better at that time, but the belief that the manager showed in him with the criticism that he got early just pays dividends now with the performances.

“He’s been player of the year for I don’t know how many years, the last four or five years, so we’re grateful to have him.

“Then again, we’ve got Sergio (Romero) and Lee (Grant), so it’s a fantastic goalkeeper department that we have, so I don’t think there’s any manager in the world that will beat me in that respect.”

De Gea will start against Southampton on Saturday, when Ander Herrera, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Matteo Darmian and Valencia will again be absent.

Anthony Martial could return to the fold after a groin complaint and Marcus Rashford is primed to start after being named on the bench in Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

“It’s the last session today but we’re not going to take any risks so maybe Anthony (could play), but it might even be a few more days before he’s ready,” Solskjaer said.

“So probably the squad will look similar to what it did on Wednesday.

“Rashford (is fully fit). He said he still felt it Wednesday night, so he’ll be ready, so I’ll probably start him.”