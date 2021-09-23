Worrying pattern emerging as key Villa man to miss high-profile games

Winger Leon Bailey is set to miss at least two Premier League games after Aston Villa manager Dean Smith confirmed he will be sidelined for around three weeks.

Bailey, 24, picked up the problem during his substitute appearance in Villa’s 3-0 triumph over Everton. The Jamaica international replaced Matt Targett on 61 minutes but was forced to give way to Ashley Young 21 minutes later. A Lucas Digne own goal plus strikes by Matty Cash and Bailey himself gave the West Midlanders all three points.

They sit 10th in the top-flight standings but the victory came at a price. Bailey will now spend time in the treatment room and definitely miss the next two league games.

They are both away from home, with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United this Saturday. A clash in the capital follows as the Villa Park outfit travel to north London to go up against Tottenham on October 3.

Smith revealed the news to reporters on Thursday and hopes that he could be back for a forthcoming Midlands derby.

“Leon has a strain which is likely to keep him out until after the international break,” Smith told club media, per Birmingham Live. “We would be hopeful that he would be available for the Wolves game. But we will need to assess him nearer the time and see how he progresses over the next ten days or so.”

Bailey joined Villa from Bayer Leverkusen in August. He arrived to much fanfare and has shown his skills during 85 minutes of league football in 2021-2022.

The former Genk ace has already missed nearly a month’s action with a thigh strain picked up in August. And all at the club will hope it is not an ongoing problem that hampers his progress.

Sanson joins Bailey on sidelines



Villa crashed out of the EFL Cup to Chelsea on Wednesday night as the Blues went through after a penalty shootout. The match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes but the west Londoners triumphed 4-3 from the spot.

And there was further bad news as Morgan Sanson picked up an injury that will now keep him out. It was the Frenchman’s first game back after a lengthy absence due to a knee injury.

“He just felt a twinge in his hamstring,” Smith added. “We don’t believe it’s going to be a bad one, he actually carried on for two or three minutes after which proves to me it’s not a bad one. It’s just he felt the twinge and knew it was time to get off.”

