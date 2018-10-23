West Ham have confirmed that summer signing Andriy Yarmolenko will be sidelined for around six months after undergoing surgery on a torn Achilles.

The 28-year-old was forced off during the defeat to Tottenham at the weekend in innocuous circumstances and the Hammers on Monday confirmed the Ukraine international “has undergone successful surgery to repair a damaged Achilles tendon”.

Yarmolenko, who has scored two goals in 10 games for West Ham after joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, faces a long spell on the sidelines.

West Ham’s head of medical services Richard Collinge told the club’s website: “Andriy’s operation went well and we will now work hard to support him throughout the rehabilitation process.

“His recovery will be planned very carefully and we have every confidence that he will return to full fitness within the scheduled timeframe.”

