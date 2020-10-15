Tottenham summer target reveals talks; hints deal could be revived

Wout Weghorst has admitted that a move to Tottenham was under ‘serious’ consideration this summer, and dropped a hint over his future.

The Wolfsburg striker, 28, has been linked with a move to England’s top flight for some time, with Arsenal and Newcastle both previously touted as potential destinations for the self-confessed Liverpool fan.

But the Holland international has suggested that Spurs approached him over a deal. That was prior to the international window closing on October 5.

After nothing materialised, Jose Mourinho switched his focus to sealing a deal for Carlos Vinicius instead.

Speaking to Kicker, Weghorst admitted he knew he was a man in demand: “I can be honest. Of course, I knew that there was interest left and right.

“It was serious with Tottenham. I was a candidate. Of course, you are interested in something like that too. It is also a confirmation that I’m on the right track.

“I’m 28 now, and I’d like to win titles. I made that clear here. I hope that we improve as a team so that we can possibly do more overall.”

Weghorst did, however, dangle a carrot over the deal being potentially resurrected.

He added: “If, one day, I have the feeling that I cannot achieve my goals at VfL, then I will say so. That is currently not the case. The Premier League is still a dream of mine.”

Vinicius set for Spurs debut

Meanwhile, Tottenham new boy Vinicius could make his debut for the club against West Ham this weekend.

Another Spurs star hoping to feature in that game will be Gareth Bale.

The Welsh wing wizard is set for his second debut for the club, having returned to full training this week.

And it’s fair to say that Jose Mourinho and the club’s coaching staff have loved what they have seen.

