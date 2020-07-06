Arsenal have been given hope of a summer deal for Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst after he welcomed transfer links to the Gunners.

The 6ft 5in striker has been mentioned as a possible summer target for Mikel Arteta as Arsenal consider life after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gunners captain may be sold to the highest bidder this summer if a contract extension cannot be agreed.

A move to Barcelona has been touted for Aubameyang, though last week it was suggested that Liverpool could also be in the running.

Weghorst has scored 16 goals in 32 Bundesliga games this season and has been reported as a possible replacement.

Now the 27-year-old has admitted a move to Arsenal would be tempting were the Gunners to make an approach.

Weghorst said: “That would be nice, wouldn’t it. That would be a good thing, of course that fits in the perfect picture.”

Arsenal aren’t the only ones to be linked with a move for Weghorst though.

Reports via German tabloid Bild claim Newcastle could also make a move for the player were Wolfsburg confirm he can leave.

But the Dutchman would not reveal whether talks over a transfer had already been held.

He added: “This is a very boring answer, but you really shouldn’t be asking me about that. I would say call them up.

“In the end, of course, I also made a clear career plan, mapped out a plan. But you always have to see how it goes.”

The striker is said to be available at £32m, which Arsenal would likely to be able to afford if Aubameyang was sold.

READ MORE: Mourinho takes angry swipe following Arsenal trolling

Weghorst fancies Liverpool switch

The 27-year-old has impressed in his two years at Wolfsburg, scoring 33 goals in 66 games in total in the Bundesliga.

However, he has previously expressed his admiration for Liverpool, saying he supported them as a boy.

“I always found Liverpool very special,” he told Goal and DAZN.

“I still get goosebumps from ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutch played there.

“I am ambitious and want to get ahead. Maybe at some point play at another club, whether in Germany or in England? But at the moment it is still far away. I feel good and try to achieve the maximum here.”

However, Arsenal look a far more feasible destination and Weghorst could be joined at Emirates Stadium by Thomas Partey. On Saturday it was reported that Edu had played a cunning ace card to secure the midfielder’s services. Read more here.