Wrexham are already making plans for the summer transfer window and have cast their eyes on ambitious swoop on Arsenal to sign a star seemingly a long way down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

Ryan Reynolds and his Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney are celebrating once again having steered the north Wales club into League One for the first time since 2005 – their second promotion in 12 months. After winning the Conference title last season, their progress into the third tier of English football was secured on Saturday following a 6-0 thumping of Forest Green with the League Two Player of the Year, Elliott Lee, among those on the scoresheet.

The Red Dragons could even yet secure the League Two title, with Phil Parkinson’s side currently just four points behind their fellow League One new boys in Stockport County.

Either way, the bubbles have probably not stopped flowing in this particular corner of north Wales, with their long-suffering fans having more reasons to celebrate and continuing the feel-good factor since their glamorous Hollywood owners bought them for a mere £2m back in 2021.

A jubilant Reynolds reacting to Saturday’s promotion admitted he was enjoying the ‘ride of his life’ as Wrexham owner.

“A few years ago, if you told me I would be crying tears of joy over a football match taking place in North Wales, you would be Rob McElhenney.

“Congrats to Wrexham and to my co-chairman in crime. Double up the town! This is the ride of our lives!”

Midfielder Eoghan O’Connell went a step further, describing Wrexham’s success as “global” and claiming the club can be anything it wants to be.

“This club can become as big as it wants. Wrexham are global. That hit us all in the summer, when we were in North Carolina playing Chelsea (in a pre-season friendly),” he told The Athletic.

Wrexham look to signing of Arsenal man

Former Celtic man O’Connell added: “I remember being in the tunnel before the warm-up. They went out and there was a little roar. We then went out and the place really lifted. That’s why I say it is a global club.

“I also think back to Halifax away last year and the numbers we took (4,500 fans made the trip). We got beat but I remember thinking in the warm-up it was similar to a Celtic away day when I was there as a younger player.

“I do think with the fanbase, the people involved running the club and the owners, the world is your oyster, really!”

Parkinson added: “I’m immensely proud of the lads today because, when it mattered most, we’ve put in our two best performances of the season.

“It’s a great achievement for everybody connected with the club. There is a lot of hard work that goes on behind the scenes.”

Now according to The Athletic, work is already undereway at ensuring Wrexham not just survive in League One, but also help be in the mix for a third successive promotion.

And to kick things off, the Red Dragons hope to secure the permanent signing of Arsenal‘s Arthur Okonkwo, who has been on loan with the Welsh club for much of the season.

Ryan Reynolds has a few contract issues to sort out

The 22-year-old has made 32 appearances for Wrexham since arriving from the Gunners on summer deadline day. A replacement for the retiring Ben Foster, Okonkwo was named in the EFL League Two Team of the season on Sunday evening.

However, the 6ft 6in stopper is due to return to Arsenal in two weeks where his future will be up for discussion.

And with his deal due to expire, it’s claimed the keeper is not likely to earn an extension, meaning he will be available on a free transfer.

Wrexham, however, are not the only side looking to sign him up with clubs in the Championship also reported to be tracking the keeper.

But the north Wales side will hope they have an advantage given that the player had such a major role in their promotion push and could be tempted to stick around for what everyone associated with the club hopes will be another push for promotion.

The Athletic write: ‘If he does leave the Emirates Stadium, expect a scramble for his signature.’

His signing, though, is not the only issue Reynolds and Co need to sort out ahead of the new season, with a number of other contract issues also becoming a pressing need.

Indeed, all of Aaron Hayden, Jordan Tunnicliffe, Luke Young, Ben Tozer, Callum McFadzean, Rob Lainton and Mark Howard all have deals ending when the season draws to a close and decisions will be made over whether to keep or release the septet.