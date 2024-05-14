Wrexham boss speaks out on potential Reynolds-McElhenney summer transfer splurge

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has responded to talk of co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney potentially splashing the cash this summer after the club’s promotion to League One.

The Welsh side made it back-to-back promotions by clinching second spot in League Two this season and have already been tipped to bring in some big names to bolster their chances of reaching the Championship.

Planning has already started for the new campaign, with Wrexham releasing the likes of Ben Tozer, Jordan Tunnicliffe, Rob Lainton and others.

The club are known to have looked at Premier League veterans or top-end Championship performers, having had great success with Ben Foster in the past.

And midfielder Elliot Lee, son of former Newcastle and England star Robert Lee, has also backed the club to “add more great players”.

One addition the club’s supporters hope could be made is Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, who made 39 appearances in all competitions on loan at Wrexham this season.

Okonkwo kept 14 clean sheets and only conceded 30 in 36 league outings, making a big impression on Parkinson in the process.

Parkinson expects intense transfer gossip

And speaking about what the summer holds for the club, Parkinson refused to play down the potential of some big names arriving at Wrexham.

He told The Leader: “Inevitably, we are going to get linked with a lot of players. There is always a lot of gossip going around. Some of it there is an element of truth in and some of it there isn’t; some of it is off the mark and some of it is close to it.

“But we can’t control what ends up in the media. We just concentrate as staff on building our list together for the players and areas we want, and are working through them.

“We are having chats with agents and players, and trying to get the very best players we can to improve the squad come the start of the season.”

Wrexham’s players are expected to be back in pre-season training in mid-June before heading to North America for friendlies against the likes of Bournemouth, Chelsea and Vancouver Whitecaps.

