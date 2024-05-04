Wrexham chief wants Liverpool star to join Reynolds’ revolution ‘if money was no object’

Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker has revealed the Liverpool player he has a “real soft spot” and would love to bring to the Racecourse Ground “if money was no object”.

The Red Dragons, who are co-owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will be playing in League One next season after earning a second successive promotion this term.

The Welsh club are expected to be incredibly active in the summer transfer window, especially with a number of players soon to be out of contract and unlikely to feature as the club move up a tier next term.

Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy has already been targeted as his contract will soon run out with the Foxes, but Ker really wants to get a Liverpool star on board – as unlikely as that might sound.

Ker has now revealed that he would love to sign Liverpool defensive midfielder Wataru Endo.

The Japan international moved to Anfield as part of their midfield rebuild last summer, joining the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in a £200m transfer splurge.

Despite big money being splashed out on some of his teammates, Endo only cost £16m and was brought in after Jurgen Klopp faild to land current Chelsea pair Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

While there was some initial criticism of the signing, Endo has grown in stature as the season has gone on and has been a pivotal presence for Klopp in Liverpool’s engine room.

Endo one of the signings of the season

And he’s clearly one of Ker’s favourite players, with the Wrexham executive director also claiming that a “good lesson” can be learned from Liverpool snapping up the 31-year-old.

“In terms of who’s one of my favourite players and who would I love to see playing in a Wrexham shirt? At present, I’ve got a real soft spot for Wataru Endo,” Ker told SportBible.

“Who is kind of a perfect encapsulation of the fury in the summer when Liverpool missed out on Caicedo and Lavia and it was all doom and gloom and disaster.

“And then they sign Wataru Endo and it was like ‘well, who’s this guy? I’ve never heard of him’ he was only 16 million quid, what are they playing at? And then he’s been one of the signings of the season.

“I think there’s a good lesson there for all of us in terms of, you know, the glitz and the glamour and the big price tags and ‘what are Liverpool doing not spending 100 million on a central midfielder’.

“It’s like, you don’t need to spend 100 million, you need to spend your money wisely, you’ve got to find and identify the best players. I don’t know Wataru Endo from Adam but you can see he’s got fantastic character. He’s got a fantastic work ethic, you see in the interactions, the pictures and the other players, they clearly all really like him and he’s done an unbelievable job there.

“So yeah, if money is no object and the player does not particularly mind about moving to North Wales. I’m a big fan of his.”

