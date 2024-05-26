Wrexham EXCLUSIVE: Red Dragons to rival trio of Championship clubs to land promising Brighton talent

Wrexham are set to rival a number of Championship clubs for Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard this summer, TEAMtalk have been told.

Leonard enjoyed a brilliant campaign on loan at Northampton Town this term, where he scooped up the club’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards.

The likes of Hull City, Preston and Plymouth have been credited with an interest in Leonard, but ambitious Wrexham are determined to join the hunt for the midfielder.

The 22-year-old scored five goals and provided six assists in League One last season and Wrexham have been alerted to Leonard as they prepare for life in League One next season.

Wrexham are keen to improve and strengthen their squad as they look to build on their promotion this season and they see Leonard as a key addition to their plans.

Brighton star available in cut-price deal

Leonard, who is set to return to Brighton for pre-season training later this summer, is entering the final year of his contract at the Amex Stadium.

The former Scotland Under-21 international is well down the pecking order at Brighton and the Premier League club are unlikely to stand in his way of a move this summer if one of his suitors make an offer in the region of £300,000 for his services.

Leonard, who had spells at Rangers and Hearts before his move to Brighton, has made two first-team appearances for the Seagulls since making the move to the South Coast in the summer of 2018.

Wrexham will get their League One campaign up and running from August 10 as they look to make it an unprecedented four promotions in a row.

Prior to that, the club are once again heading to North America for friendlies against the likes of Bournemouth, Chelsea and Vancouver Whitecaps.

