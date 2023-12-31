Wrexham handed massive boost to promotion hopes as key man agrees new long-term contract

Influential Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee has agreed a new long-term deal at the League Two promotion hopefuls, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Lee has been a revelation for Wrexham since joining on a free transfer from Luton Town in summer of 2022 and has firmly established himself as a huge fans’ favourite at the Racecourse Ground.

The attacking midfielder was instrumental in Wrexham’s successful promotion from the National League last season chipping in with 14 goals in all competitions.

Lee has been spearheading Wrexham’s push for back-to-back promotions this season having scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 24 appearances in League Two.

The 29-year-old’s existing deal was due to expire in 2025, but Wrexham have moved to reward Lee for his importance to the team with a contract extension.

Tying down Lee to a new deal will come as a massive boost to Phil Parkinson’s side for the second half of the season as they look to secure promotion from League Two.

Lee, who came through the ranks at West Ham, is the son of former Newcastle and England midfielder Rob Lee.

Wrexham currently third in the League Two table, five points off leaders Stockport County with a game in hand. They are at home to fourth-placed Barrow on New Year’s Day.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Tottenham prepare formal Todibo move after sensing chance to overtake Man Utd despite Ratcliffe link