Wrexham owners told incredible talent has ‘Premier League written all over him’

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been told that one of their top stars could command a record-breaking Premier League move, if they opted to sell.

Defender Max Cleworth has chalked up 139 appearances for the Red Dragons since breaking into the side and playing a major role in their progression from the National League to League Two and now chasing promotion from League One.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals this season for a Wrexham side who currently sit second in the table as they push for yet another promotion.

His consistent performances have previously caught the eye of former captain Ben Tozer, who praised the young centre-back’s potential during a chat on ex-Wrexham and Manchester United star Ben Foster’s Fozcast podcast.

“I think Max has got Premier League written all over him,” Tozer remarked, reports the Mirror. “Or does he stay with Wrexham, go all the way up through to the Premier League.

“[Cleworth could] possibly captain the club and go that route? He’s got those two options at his disposal, and he’s still only 22.”

Reynolds and McElhenney have been informed that selling Cleworth could potentially smash the club’s record for the highest transfer fee received. That record is currently held by the £1million Birmingham City paid for midfielder Bryan Hughes back in 1997.

DON’T MISS ➡️ When does the summer 2025 transfer window open? All the key dates…

Hughes backs Wrexham star to smash his own record

And even Hughes himself sees a bright future for Cleworth, having managed Wrexham briefly in 2019.

Speaking to the Leader newspaper, he said: “Max is a talented boy and I saw that when he was 16.

“I gave him his debut against Ayr and to see him where he is now is brilliant. I said to the owners at the time when I left my job to make sure they secured the likes of Max and Jake Bickerstaff because they are going to be the future of the club.

“At that time we didn’t know anything about Rob and Ryan’s investment – the business model was about youth and the funds from them to keep the club going and help get us through the leagues.

“Wrexham don’t need to sell now, but I think Max could definitely be the one that breaks my record which would be nice for me because I gave him his debut.

“He’s got the potential to do it and the more games he plays and experience he gets, especially this year in League One, will only help him.

“I always thought he could play higher than the National League when I was there. He is currently playing and consistently playing well, and scoring goals from defence, in League One.

“It is testament to him that he has worked hard and testament to the coaching staff that they have given him the opportunity. Hopefully his next step will be with Wrexham in the Championship and he cements his place in that. He is good enough.”