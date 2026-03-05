Wrexham plotting ‘strategic priority’ statement signing of Premier League defender

Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore, who has not made a single appearance for the Etihad outfit, could be closing in on a permanent switch to Wrexham after impressing on loan with the promotion-chasing Championship side.

The Burkina Faso international joined the second-tier club, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, on a season-long loan deal last summer and chalked up 20 appearances for Wrexham to date, notching four assists.

However, with his contract at Man City expiring in 2027, the 24-year-old’s long-term future remains in doubt ahead of the upcoming window, with Kabore already having been loaned out multiple times.

The versatile defender joined City from KV Mechelen in the summer of 2020 but was immediately sent back to Belgium on loan, the first of a number of temporary switches for the player.

Indeed, Kabore spent 13 months at Benfica, before moving into Werder Bremen in Germany – struggling for game time at both clubs.

However, Africa Foot reports that Kabore has had a much better experience in north Wales and has done enough to convince Wrexham’s coaching staff and management to consider making a permanent move for his services.

The STōK Cae Ras outfit are looking to secure their fourth straight promotion, in what has been one the fastest climbs in English football history.

Reynolds and McElhenney are certainly putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to giving Phil Parkinson the tools he needs to compete as the club moves up the levels, with 11 of their 12 most expensive signings ever all coming ahead of the current campaign.

In terms of how much Kabore could cost, it’s expected to be anywhere between £1-3million, with City open to a sale rather than losing the defender for nothing next summer.

Africa Foot adds that Wrexham are “prepared to seriously consider” buying Kabore, adding: “The message is clear; securing the Burkina Faso right-back is a strategic priority”.

