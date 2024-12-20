After the success of Wrexham, Ryan Reynolds has invested in a new club, Colombian outfit Equidad, as part of a company which includes Eva Longoria, Justin Verlander and Mesut Ozil.

Reynolds first ventured into football with Wrexham in November 2020. They were soon back in the English Football League after more than a decade in the National League.

They breezed past League Two at the first time of asking, and are now competing at the top of League One.

As a result of those successes, Reynolds has gotten into bed with a new club – Colombian outfit Equidad. He, Longoria (actress), Verlander (baseball player) and Ozil, are all part of the Tyler-Portis investment group who have plunged £11.8million into the takeover of the club.

They have a big call to make early on in their time as owners, too.

It’s reported that Reynolds and Co are considering moving Equidad out of Bogota, where they are currently based, and to another part of Colombia, with support in the current location hard to come by given the presence of two other big sides.

Where does Reynolds find Equidad?

It cost Reynolds and business partner Rob McElhenney around £2million to buy Wrexham.

The Equidad deal was worth considerably more, but it’s not clear how much each of the members of the Tyler-Portis group contributed to the takeover.

The Colombian outfit are not currently one of the high-flyers in their league. The football season in the country gets split into two parts, the apertura (opening) and clausura (closing) portions.

Equidad finished fifth in the first half of the season, but then 13th in the second half. Stability will be something the new investors will want to bring to the club, along with their other big plans.

