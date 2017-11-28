Wright: Arsenal star a shoo-in to join Premier League rivals

Arsenal legend Ian Wright is certain that Mesut Ozil will move to Premier League rivals Manchester United in the near future.

The Gunners playmaker has been repeatedly linked with a switch to Old Trafford after refusing to sign a new deal with the club, while Barcelona are also said to be keen on the 29-year-old.

Arsenal, therefore, are expected to cash in on the Germany star in January rather than lose him for nothing when his contract expires next summer.

United boss Jose Mourinho has not commented publicly on Ozil’s situation, but it is reported that the pair are keen to be reunited after their successful time together at Real Madrid.

Wright believes the move will happen, although it will probably be in the summer rather than in January for a cut-price fee.

He told the BBC: “Mesut Ozil to Manchester United on a free looks a shoo-in. I’m sure Jose would love to do that.

“That would frighten me to death. He is a great talent and having great players around him would lift him up as well.

“I’m sure him and his agent would not push it this far if they were going to sign (for Arsenal).”

Ozil was back to his best in the north London derby win over Tottenham but missed last weekend’s narrow win at Burnley through illness.

