Xabi Alonso Real Madrid deadline set as eye-opening ‘pact’ details emerge

Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly set boss Xabi Alonso a deadline by which he must inform them of his intentions to replace Carlo Ancelotti as the new manager of Real Madrid, amid confirmation of a ‘pact’ with his old club.

The Spaniard is widely expected to replace Ancelotti at The Bernabeu this summer, with the Italian’s future in the Spanish capital now a foregone conclusion after the heavy Champions League exit at the hands of Arsenal.

Indeed, it’s reported that he could be shown the door immediately after the Copa del Rey final against bitter rivals Barcelona on April 26, no matter the result.

Real currently sit four points behind Barca in the LaLiga table with just six games to play so could still, in theory, secure a league and cup double – if Ancelotti stays on for the remainder of the campaign.

However, speculation is mounting that he will be shown the door sooner rather than later given his links to the Brazil job, and Alonso is the odds-on favourite to become his successor.

And now Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro, as per Diario AS, has confirmed that Alonso has a pact with the German outfit, allowing him to leave for any of the four clubs he played for previously: Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Carro added that Leverkusen have given Alonso three to four weeks to decide his future definitively, which backs up a BILD report carried by Sport that stated May 17 as the date for the 43-year-old to come to a decision.

Los Blancos will also have to pay up €12million in compensation to secure the services of their former midfielder.

Solari tipped for temporary Real role

Meanwhile, failed former Real boss Santiago Solari could end up back in the dugout if a decision is not reached on Alonso before the Club World Cup, which runs from June 14 to July 13.

The Argentine’s previous spell in charge of Real’s senior team in 2018/19 was more underwhelming than most other managers who have recently taken charge of the club.

Solari’s 28 games in charge saw him win two points per game, and he has since moved into a directorial role at the club.

Ancelotti wins 2.25 points per game at Real, Jose Mourinho won 2.43, and Zinedine Zidane 2.3 in his first spell and 2.04 in an underwhelming second.

The situation leaves Real with a quandary, as not having a top coach in the dugout for a tournament where the winners will receive around €110million (£95m approx) could be hugely damaging.

