Real Madrid will have to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the appointment of their top managerial target, according to a report, which has also revealed the north London club’s interest in former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Madrid looked to be in a great position to win LaLiga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey not so long ago, but now there is a distinct possibility that Los Blancos could win none. The Spanish powerhouse were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Arsenal, are four points off the pace in LaLiga and will face Barcelona in the final of the Copa del Rey this weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti’s future as the Madrid head coach is in doubt too, with Sky Sports reporting that the Italian will leave after the Copa del Rey final this weekend.

Former Liverpool manager Klopp is said to be happy in his role at Red Bull and has already rejected the chance to manage Madrid.

Last season’s LaLiga and Champions League winners have now made Alonso their top managerial target.

The 43-year-old former Madrid and Spain international midfielder is in charge of Bayer Leverkusen at the moment.

Bayer CEO Fernando Carro has revealed that there is “a gentleman’s agreement” that Alonso could leave if one of his former clubs comes calling.

It has now emerged that Tottenham are looking at appointing Alonso as their new manager.

According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham board members have discussed hiring Alonso, who led Bayer to the Bundesliga title last season, to replace Ange Postecoglou as the north London club’s manager.

Postecoglou is expected to leave Spurs at the end of the season, even if the former Celtic boss guides them to Europa League success.

GiveMeSport has revealed that Tottenham are also planning an ambitious swoop for Klopp, who won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup (twice) and the Champions League with Liverpool before stepping down at the end of last season.

Tottenham also considering ambitious Carlo Ancelotti move

GiveMeSport has revealed that Tottenham are interested in Ancelotti as well.

The Italian tactician is one of the best managers of all time and has won the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1, the Bundesliga and the Champions League in his illustrious managerial career.

Ancelotti was in charge of Everton from December 2019 until the end of the 2020-21 campaign as well, which indicates that the Madrid boss is not averse to taking charge of clubs without a track record of winning major trophies.

However, there is widespread speculation that Ancelotti will become the Brazil head coach should he leave Madrid.

At the age of 65, Ancelotti may not be keen on taking charge of a club like Tottenham whose main ambition in any season is to finish in the Champions League places rather than compete for the Premier League title.

