Xabi Alonso ‘preference’ between Liverpool and Man City emerges after Real Madrid exit

Xabi Alonso would prefer to replace Arne Slot as the Liverpool manager to taking charge of Manchester City when Pep Guardiola leaves, according to a German source, with the Spaniard having parted company with Real Madrid this week.

Liverpool wanted to appoint Alonso when Jurgen Klopp stepped down as the manager, but the Spaniard stayed at Bayer Leverkusen for the 2024/25 campaign.

Alonso eventually left Bayer at the end of last season when Real Madrid came calling, but the two parted ways on Monday, less than 24 hours after Los Blancos suffered a 3-2 defeat to bitter rivals Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Although Arne Slot remains in charge of the Reds for the time being, question marks are hanging over his future, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Liverpool remain keen admirers of Alonso, despite his failure at Madrid.

Manchester City have also been linked with Alonso, with journalist Duncan Castles revealing last week that the former Liverpool and Madrid midfielder is ‘one of the candidates’ for the role should Pep Guardiola leave at the end of the season.

A German source, Bayern Space, has now revealed that Alonso prefers Liverpool to Man City.

Bayern Space is a reputable account on X with almost 31,000 followers and has been praised by respected reporters like The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele.

The X account often reveals insights from Bayern and was among the first to report Michael Olise’s release clause in his contract at the German club.

The account wrote on X at 9:05am on January 13: ‘Following his departure from Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso held a phone call with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a figure with whom he has maintained a close and long-standing relationship for years.

‘The exchange was described as warm, reflective, and respectful, with Rummenigge expressing genuine regret that Alonso’s chapter in Madrid did not unfold as hoped, while once again underlining the esteem in which he continues to be held in Munich, not as a fleeting consideration, but as a figure Bayern Munich have admired for a long time.

‘Rummenigge has long supported the idea of Alonso one day taking on an active role at Bayern, and during the conversation he made it unmistakably clear that the doors in Munich remain open, both now and in the future, should Alonso ever feel the moment is right.

‘Xabi Alonso is said to have responded with appreciation and respect, fully aware of the standing he continues to enjoy inside the club.

‘Internally at Bayern, the tone and wording of the call were analysed carefully, leading to the prevailing interpretation that Alonso’s next step is unlikely to take him back to Germany in the immediate term.

‘Instead, there is a growing belief that his trajectory is pointing toward the Premier League, with Liverpool and Manchester City viewed as the most realistic destinations. Liverpool is long understood to hold a special place in Alonso’s heart, and even now the sense internally is that his personal preference leans in that direction.’

Why Man City move for Xabi Alonso could happen

Alonso played for Liverpool just as he did for Madrid, but not for Man City, but the Spaniard is still said to be tempted by the prospect of managing the Cityzens.

That is because Alonso played under Man City boss Guardiola at Bayern Munich and also watched him in training at the Premier League club.

Bayern Space continued: ‘It is also worth noting that during the conversation, Alonso made clear that the decision to step away at this point was his as well.

‘He told Karl-Heinz Rummenigge that managing certain dynamics within the squad had become increasingly difficult, and that this felt like the right moment to draw a line.

‘The coming six months are viewed by Alonso as a deliberate mental reset, a period he intends to use to prepare himself fully for the Premier League.

‘Most significantly, and in a detail not previously known, Alonso indicated that firm assurances are already in place regarding a summer takeover, while deliberately withholding the identity of the club even from Rummenigge.

‘In broader context, it is noted internally that during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso’s contract contained release clauses for the clubs he previously represented, namely Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool.

‘Less discussed is that a clause was also in place for Manchester City, the only elite destination among them he never played for.

‘His visit to the Etihad Campus years ago, where he observed training under Pep Guardiola, remains part of the internal context, with the relationship between the two dating back to their time together in Munich.

‘Taken together, this leaves a future succession scenario at City on the table internally, even if the prevailing estimation continues to place Liverpool slightly ahead in his thinking.

‘Nevertheless, inside Säbener Straße the mood is one of calm and composure, with respect fully intact, the invitation still standing, and a quiet understanding prevailing that certain journeys cannot be rushed and that some doors are meant to remain open until the timing aligns on both sides.’

