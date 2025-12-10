Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, who has been linked with Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Liverpool have been in contact with Xabi Alonso over convincing the Real Madrid manager to swap the Santiago Bernabeu for Anfield to replace Arne Slot right now.

Just as Slot has come under pressure at Liverpool, Alonso could lose his managerial job at Madrid, despite being appointed in the role only at the end of last season. Los Blancos have fallen four points behind bitter rivals Barcelona in the race for LaLiga title after 16 rounds of matches, and their recent performances have been hugely underwhelming.

Los Blancos have won just one of their last five LaLiga games, with the Spanish media reporting that Alonso will be sacked as Madrid manager should the team fail to win against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Alonso turned down the chance to manage Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp left, deciding to stay at Bayer Leverkusen before taking up the role at Madrid.

With Slot’s future at Liverpool uncertain, Alonso was asked by BBC Sport this week about taking over his former club one day.

The Real Madrid boss responded: “Of course, there is a bond with my former club, but for now this is my place. In the future, you never know what might happen.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has analysed Alonso’s comments and has made it clear that Liverpool have made no contact whatsoever with the former Spain international midfielder.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Xabi Alonso, when asked about Liverpool’s job, he said, there is a bond with Liverpool, of course, but I am in the place where I want to be, Real Madrid.

“In the future, you never know. So, Xabi Alonso was not closing the doors to a Liverpool future.

“Let me clarify one thing. When Xabi Alonso says that, he means in the next years.

“So, Xabi Alonso always said that his love for his former clubs, Liverpool and Real Madrid, remains absolutely clear.

“But in this case, there are no, absolutely no contacts, because Xabi Alonso is completely focused on changing his situation at Real Madrid.”

Romano added: “Xabi Alonso is not talking at this point to Liverpool. So, all these kinds of stories, as of today, are speculations.

“Then, if something real, concrete will happen in the near future, guys, I will be here to let you know.

“But in this moment, it’s just speculation over Real Madrid, over Xabi Alonso, over Arne Slot and over the Liverpool job. So, this remains the situation.”

What Xabi Alonso said about Mo Salah – Arne Slot controversy

Alonso has also given his take on the controversy surrounding Liverpool and Mohamed Salah.

After the match against Leeds United at the weekend, which saw Mo Salah left out of the starting line-up for the third successive Premier League game, the Egyptian club laid into Slot.

Mo Salah slammed Arne Slot for not playing him and also claimed that Liverpool have thrown him under the bus.

As a result, Mo Salah was not included in the Liverpool squad for the trip to Italy to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League (the Reds won 1-0).

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has told TEAMtalk that Mo Salah’s camp are ready to ask Liverpool to mutually terminate his contract, with clubs in the Saudi Pro League keen on the former Chelsea attacker.

Alonso was asked about Mo Salah’s situation on Tuesday, and the Madrid boss was quite diplomatic.

The Liverpool Echo quotes Alonso as saying about Mo Salah: “This decision has been made in Liverpool, I’m sure we’re missing many details of what is going on. I don’t need to say anything about it.”

