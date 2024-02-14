Xabi Alonso next club: All five rivals to Liverpool who’ve been linked with Bayer Leverkusen manager

Xabi Alonso is generating plenty of attention from his work with Bayer Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso is a strong contender to become the next Liverpool manager, but they are not the only club tipped to offer the Bayer Leverkusen boss his next step.

As soon as Jurgen Klopp announced his intention to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, Alonso sprung to most people’s minds as his potential successor.

Not only was Alonso a great player for Liverpool back in the day, but he has also been showing the signs of being a great coach, inspiring Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten first half of the Bundesliga season.

If he can lead Leverkusen to the title, ending over a decade of dominance by Bayern Munich, it would only heighten his appeal to other clubs.

Obviously, there is the Liverpool vacancy coming at the end of the season, which would have an emotional layer.

The prospect of staying with Leverkusen is not ruled out either, with the Bundesliga leaders recently relaying their confidence in him continuing next year.

But if Alonso is in demand for a new challenge, where other than Liverpool might he be in contention to go?

Here, TEAMtalk looks at five other clubs – including two of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals – that the Spaniard has been linked with.

Bayern Munich

Such is the extent of the hegemony Bayern Munich have over the Bundesliga, Alonso was playing for them during three of the seasons of their current streak of consecutive league titles.

Now, he could be the man to break their run of Bundesliga trophies by toppling them with Leverkusen, who beat Bayern 3-0 in their most recent meeting.

Over the years, though, Bayern have become masters of poaching talent – whether that’s players or coaches – from fellow Bundesliga sides.

And because of Alonso’s previous connection with Bayern, he could be considered as a candidate to become their manager if they decide to dismiss Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel took the Bayern job last year, replacing Julian Nagelsmann and returning to his native country after time on the touchlines of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Tactically smart, Tuchel has won various trophies at different clubs, including the Bundesliga with Bayern last season, but has sometimes been known to be tetchy, which has prevented him from becoming a long-term solution wherever he has been.

Failing to defend the Bundesliga title could spell serious trouble for Tuchel and prompt Bayern to replace him.

They have seen closer than anyone else with a realistic chance of appointing Alonso what he is capable of, on top of their fond memories of him ending his playing career there.

It is well documented that Leverkusen won’t stand in Alonso’s way if he is the subject of an approach by one of the so-called bigger clubs he used to play for, which might make them vulnerable to a Bayern raid.

Real Madrid

Alongside Liverpool and Bayern, the other club in that category would be Real Madrid, who he spent five years playing for between his spells in the Premier League and Bundesliga.

It was actually with Real Madrid that Alonso began cutting his teeth as a coach, working with their under-14s while studying for his UEFA badges in 2018.

Becoming the head coach of an institution like Real Madrid could be the pinnacle for a coach, so they will always be on the lookout for elite candidates.

However, finding a new manager does not seem to be an immediate priority for Los Blancos.

After all, Carlo Ancelotti currently has Madrid top of LaLiga and signed a new contract with the club in December to remain committed until 2026.

Interestingly, Ancelotti was the coach under whom Alonso finished his playing career at Bayern back in 2017.

Barcelona

The age-old tussle for dominance in LaLiga is between Madrid and Barcelona.

While Alonso was on the Madrid side of the divide during his playing career, the idea of him joining Barcelona in future hasn’t been discounted by certain sources.

Like Liverpool, Barcelona already know they will need a new manager in the summer despite still having one in place for the rest of the season.

In a similar move to Klopp, Xavi has announced his intention to resign from his post as Barcelona boss once the season ends.

Barcelona will be looking for a worthy successor to their former midfielder and could consider his fellow World Cup winner from 2010.

According to Sport, Alonso is actually under consideration by Barcelona.

Manchester City

Similarly to the dichotomy between Barcelona and Real Madrid, the main contenders for the Premier League title in recent years – at least until Arsenal got involved – have been Liverpool and Manchester City.

And it has recently emerged that Alonso could have a future at City instead of Liverpool, according to Guillem Balague.

“I’ll tell you a little secret,” said Balague. “When he went to Bayer Leverkusen, he told his agent: Do you know what, I am thinking that if it doesn’t go well at Bayer Leverkusen, I’ll go back to Real Sociedad.

“But if it goes well, from here, it’s Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich.

“Let me add Manchester City to the equation and that’s where Xabi Alonso could go next. When, is a different matter.”

Of course, City will be hoping Pep Guardiola doesn’t leave any time soon, but he is only under contract for another season after this one.

When the time comes, if one of his former players like Alonso is available, it might make for a smooth transition.

Guardiola signed Alonso for Bayern in 2014 and the midfielder was intelligent enough to understand the demanding manager’s instructions over two seasons together.

And if Alonso is committed to Leverkusen for at least another year, as his employers are confident of, the timing may be more suitable for a move to City.

Chelsea

Who will be the manager to bring stability to Chelsea? It wasn’t Tuchel in the end (despite a Champions League win), nor was it Graham Potter in spite of an original long-term commitment.

And judging by recent form, it might not be Mauricio Pochettino either.

After his appointment in the summer, Pochettino is already under pressure after a lack of progress by Chelsea this season.

It led to reports from SportsZone earlier this month that Chelsea – and especially co-owner Behdad Eghbali – admire Alonso.

Much will depend on the timing of any decision about Pochettino’s future. If Chelsea sack him before the end of the season, it would seem impossible for them to land Alonso straight away, as he simply isn’t going to abandon a title pursuit.

But as his profile as a coach gains more and more appreciation, he will be one to keep an eye on.

