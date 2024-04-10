Xabi Alonso piles more misery on Liverpool as Leverkusen explode into race for quality Leeds star

Not only has Xabi Alonso rejected the chance to become the new Liverpool manager, but he is also hoping Bayer Leverkusen can beat the Reds, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the race for Crysencio Summerville, as per a report.

After Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season, Liverpool swiftly made Alonso their No 1 target to replace the German. Not only has Alonso caught Liverpool’s attention by helping Leverkusen go on a sensational unbeaten campaign so far, but he also has the admiration of the Liverpool supporters following his time there as a player.

However, the former midfielder will not become Klopp’s successor this summer as he has decided to reject interest from both Liverpool and Bayern Munich in order to remain at Bayer Leverkusen.

When clarifying his momentous decision, Alonso said: “I had a good meeting with Bayer Leverkusen and I informed them that I will stay and continue at the club. After lot of talks about my future, I used the break to reflect and make my decision. This is the place to be for me.

“My job at Bayer is not over. I want to help the club, help the players to develop, the board is great… it’s all fantastic here. I’m still [a] young coach but I think this is the best decision for my future. I took my time and I’m sure about that.

“I’m grateful to Bayer and the board, the players, the fans. I feel that this is the best way, to continue together. I have also informed the players, it’s true.

“My deadline was this week, it’s [a] matter of respect. Now everything is clear.”

Liverpool have since reached a verbal agreement with Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, who is poised to sign a three-year contract.

Xabi Alonso to steal winger from Liverpool grasp

But the Merseyside giants could be handed more misery by Alonso amid claims Leverkusen will provide them with competition for Summerville.

The left winger has been in sensational form for Leeds United this season, registering 18 goals and nine assists in 42 games.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea are monitoring his exciting development, while Liverpool and Tottenham joined the hunt on April 5.

But according to German outlet Bild, Leverkusen will try to take Summerville to the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen are scouring Europe for the most ‘technical’ and ‘well trained’ players to add to their squad, and their scouts have been very impressed by Summerville.

Should clubs such as Liverpool and Spurs bid for the 22-year-old, then Leverkusen will get involved too.

Leverkusen do not have as much money as their English counterparts, though they think Alonso could play a key role in the negotiations.

Summerville would likely be attracted by the opportunity to play under the Spaniard and help Leverkusen win more trophies next season. They look set to win the German title and are also in the frame to lift both the Europa League and German Cup.

The report adds that Summerville’s future largely depends on which league Leeds are playing in next term. The Whites currently sit second in the Championship, but if they fail to secure promotion back to the top flight then Summerville could push for a transfer.

Should Leeds reluctantly have to sell the Netherlands U21 international, then they will demand £40million for his services.

