Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has decided to sell three players with immediate effect in the wake of their brutal 4-0 demolition at the hands of PSG in the Club World Cup, reports in Spain claim, and with three Premier League sides all weighing up potential moves.

Los Blancos are looking to rebuild after a difficult 2024/25 campaign that ended trophyless, with their exit in the Champions League quarter-finals to Arsenal and second-place finish to Barcelona ultimately costing Carlo Ancelotti his job. Under the new regime of Alonso, it will be expected that Real Madrid are not just challenging for the top honours again, but winning them.

However, the new coach’s hopes of beginning his era with a trophy in the expanded Club World Cup are now over, after his side were taken to the cleaners by a rampant Paris Saint-Germain side, who cruised through to Sunday’s final against Chelsea.

In the wake of that loss and having used their time in the USA to assess the merits of his squad, a report claims that Alonso has now decided to put a trio of players up for sale in an effort to free up space in his squad and free up funds for some much-needed improvements.

And Fichajes now reports that Alonso has put all of Dani Ceballos, Brahim Diaz and, most crucially of all, Rodrygo, all up for sale after deciding he ‘does not trust’ the trio to play a leading role for the club under his stewardship.

Brazil winger Rodrygo was left on the bench for the entirety of Wednesday’s loss at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and has only managed 92 minutes across the whole tournament.

Strongly linked with both Arsenal and Liverpool, Alonso addressed why he did not turn to the 24-year-old while trailing in the game.

“I didn’t play Rodrygo for a technical decision. We thought we would be better off with other players. It’s not about his future,” he said.

Two sources talk up Rodrygo departure from Real Madrid

Of that trio, Rodrygo has certainly generated the most attention, with Manchester City also reported earlier this week to have held tentative talks over a blockbuster move to the Etihad Stadium and amid claims the 87-goal winger is waiting on a move to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Transfer reporter Graeme Bailey revealed on Monday that Liverpool are considering a move to replace Luiz Diaz – strongly linked to Barcelona – with Rodrygo, having held talks with the agents of the Brazil forward.

Sky Sports’ Sacha Tavolieri has now confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Rodrygo on X in an overnight update.

He has stated that Rodrygo has ‘made [the] Premier League his priority’ and rejected an approach from Saudi club Al-Nassr, who are also interested in Diaz.

Tavolieri added that ‘Liverpool could move for Rodrygo and compete [with] Arsenal if they end up losing Diaz,’ with the situation ‘one to watch’.

As for Diaz, while the 25-year-old did feature in four games at the Club World Cup, he only racked up 103 minutes overall.

With Alonso preferring to put his trust in young Turkey playmaker Arda Guler, and with Argentina teenager Franco Mastantuono due to arrive this summer, it’s reported that the former Man City man is ‘no longer an option’ for Alonso.

The situation is even bleaker for former Arsenal loanee, Ceballos. He was limited to just 70 minutes in the entire tournament and, with Eduardo Camavinga due to return and with Real actively seeking another midfielder, he was also been told he is free to leave.

