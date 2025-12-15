Real Madrid’s win against Alaves in LaLiga has given manager Xabi Alonso more breathing space in terms of keeping his job at Estadio Bernabeu, according to the Spanish media, as his top potential replacement, former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, has been urged to go to Tottenham Hotspur and take Thomas Frank’s place in the dugout.

AS, a respectable Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, reported on December 11 that ‘the real decision window’ on the future of Alonso will be made after Los Blancos’ matches against Alaves away from home in LaLiga on Sunday, Talavera in the Copa del Rey last-32 this Wednesday and the league game against Sevilla at the Bernabeu next weekend.

In the first of those games, Alonso has bought himself some time after Madrid beat Alaves 2-1 away from home at Estadio de Mendizorroza in LaLiga on Sunday.

The win saw Los Blancos bounce back from back-to-back defeats to Celta de Vigo and Manchester City, and the Spanish media has claimed that it has stopped Madrid president Florentino Perez from pulling the trigger on Alonso.

Marca, the number one source for Real Madrid scoop with close ties to the club’s hierarchy, has noted that Rodrygo’s winner in the 76th minute was key to Alonso ‘surviving another day’ and ‘staying in the lead, gaining some breathing room, postponing the verdict’.

However, according to the publication, Alonso does not look like he is enjoying the role of Madrid manager because of the pressure, noting that he is ‘trapped by the pressure’.

Marca noted: ‘The job is taking its toll on him. There’s no sign of the calm, collected, analytical Xabi.

‘Right now, he’s a coach trapped by the pressure, aware that time is running out. Real Madrid’s football has ceased to be about tactics and has become about survival.’

AS, though, has observed how the Madrid players are fully behind Alonso and are backing him, although there is no guarantee that the former Los Blancos midfielder will not be sacked in the coming weeks.

Madrid played well against Man City in the Champions League last week, with Rodrygo hugging the former Liverpool midfielder after his goal against the Premier League club.

AS noted: ‘Perhaps Xabi Alonso will finish the season; perhaps he’ll be sacked in a matter of days.

‘That question remains unanswered. But one thing is certain: the players are with the coach, Xabi is not alone.

‘This attitude was symbolised by a gesture… which is much more than that: Vinicius’s embrace during the celebration.’

The report added: ‘Whatever happens with Xabi Alonso, it could be said that he’s winning his first major battle at Real Madrid: winning back the dressing room.

‘A dressing room he had practically lost not so long ago, even though – understandably -he wants to deny and hide it from the outside.

‘The reality is that the atmosphere became quite tense. But now it’s very different.’

Tottenham urged to hire Real Madrid managerial target Jurgen Klopp

Alonso is not out of the woods yet, and rumours linking former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with the role at Madrid persist.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reported on X on December 11 that “Jurgen Klopp is among the candidates” to replace Alonso “in the event of a dismissal”.

Klopp, who won the Premier League and the Champions League during his time as Liverpool manager, has been working as the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH since January 2025.

Oliver Mintzlaff, who is the CEO of Corporate Projects and New Investments of Red Bull GmbH, said last week regarding Klopp and Madrid rumours: “Jurgen has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be a coach at the moment. Whether that changes at some point in his life, of course, is possible.

“But I can see how passionate he is about this job, how many ideas he has, and how much he wants to develop further. Therefore, I’m completely relaxed.”

Should Real move for Klopp, they may now have to do so with more urgency, though, after former Tottenham Hotspur chairman Lord Sugar told the north London club to sack Thomas Frank as their manager and turn to former Liverpool boss Klopp.

Lord Sugar believes that ENIC International Limited could be able to tempt Klopp with the promise of a lot of funds.

The 78-year-old wrote on X on December 14 after Tottenham lost 3-0 to Nottingham Forest away from home at the City Ground on Sunday: “With the massive fortune of the Lewis family it would be a win win situation if they hired Jurgen Klopp in January. Loads of money for players and a great manager. Who agrees #coys @SpursOfficial.”

When pointed out by a follower on X that Klopp “won’t touch it with a barge pole”, Lord Sugar replied: “It is the way he is approached.

“If it’s put as a kind of challenge and no pressure just prove you can do it mate.

“The money is there if you want it for players. As well as we are in London new experience. Name your price.”

