Xabi Alonso has not ruled out a Real Madrid move but is focused solely on Bayer Leverkusen’s final stretch of the season.

The Spaniard enjoyed a stunning 2023/24 as he led the German team to the cusp of an unbeaten campaign and an historic treble.

In the end, the Bundesliga outfit had to settle for a league title and the DFB-Pokal, with Atalanta thrashing them 3-0 in the Europa League final.

That led to links with his former side Madrid – along with Liverpool – but with Carlo Ancelotti enjoying a huge amount of success there, an Alonso move was put on the backburner.

However, ever since Brazil have reignited their interest in Ancelotti, speculation has mounted that Alonso could replace him at Los Blancos.

Addressing those rumours on Thursday, Alonso told reporters: “I have not taken any decisions. It was a good break, we needed it. It was a different situation compared to last year. There was something to decide, and now there isn’t. That’s the difference. I was in Spain last week, yes, but I haven’t spoken to anyone.

“There’s no deadline. My thoughts are the same. I remain focused on this season, I’ve already said that the focus of our players and myself is on what we have. We’re in a key phase. We don’t want to speculate about anything beyond football.”

Leverkusen are in the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal and are six points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with eight games remaining.

Uncertainty over Real Madrid position

Both Ancelotti and Alonso’s respective contracts at Madrid and Leverkusen run until the summer of 2026.

Neither seem in any rush to leave their current roles, but the former is coming towards the end of his managerial career and the latter is just beginning his.

If Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga this season, it seems unlikely Ancelotti would leave the club this summer. If they fail to do that, though, a Brazil coaching role could come to the fore.

On his future, he said back in March: “I don’t know when. I don’t decide. The only clear thing I know is that I don’t decide when I will leave, the president will. It will happen sooner or later.”

Two months earlier, he said: “I want to be very clear: the departure date of this club is never going to be decided by me in my life. I have the advantage that Florentino will stay for four more years and I have the objective of reaching them with him. We can say goodbye together.”

Alonso is still the favourite to replace Ancelotti but these new comments give little away about his plans.

Real Madrid transfer roundup: Fending off Liverpool, Trent hijack?

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Real Madrid ace Raul Asencio but the Reds may find it a lot harder to lure him away from Santiago Bernabeu.

That is because Los Blancos have reportedly increased the defender’s release clause to €500 million (£416.8m, $538m).

Elsewhere, Manchester City have ended their hopes of scuppering Madrid’s chances of signing Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

The 26-year-old seems set to join the Spanish giants on a free transfer, with City now looking for alternative options.

Finally, Liverpool are determined to tie Madrid-linked Ibrahima Konate to a new deal, with the defender’s contract expiring in 2026.

