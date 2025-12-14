Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been touted as a possible successor for Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid coach

Xabi Alonso faces game one of a three-match acid test he must pass to retain support to continue as Real Madrid coach on Sunday at Alaves, and with a clear favourite to replace him at the helm now becoming clear in the wake of strong links to Jurgen Klopp.

Former Real Madrid star Alonso was named as the successor to Carlo Ancelotti back in May, but already finds his position under serious threat in the wake of a disappointing run of form and amid claims he cannot handle the big personalities in the Los Blancos dressing room.

Barcelona’s win over Osasuna on Saturday night means the Catalans have a seven-point lead at the LaLiga summit, essentially making Sunday evening’s game a must-win for the 44-year-old Alonso, who goes into the match on the back of a run that has yielded just two wins from their last eight games across all competitions.

While Wednesday’s defeat to Manchester City in LaLiga did not bring the immediate removal of Alonso’s reign as many predicted, the Madrid-heavy paper AS insists Alonso has now been told that a defeat in any of their next three games – away to Alaves, at rock-bottom third tier side Talavera in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Wednesday and at home to Sevilla on Saturday – will leave the Spanish giants with little option but to sack their manager.

Amid speculation of the sack, former Liverpool boss Klopp has been strongly linked with the job, ending his 18-month hiatus from day-to-day football management.

However, according to Sport, the German is not in contention to take charge at the Bernabeu.

And per Red Bull’s global director of football, Oliver Mintzlaff, the group’s Head of Global Soccer, Klopp, has been removed from consideration.

“He has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be a coach at the moment,” Mintzlaff stated at an event hosted by Leipziger Volkszeitung.

Sport are also making it clear that Zinedine Zidane has ruled out a third stint in charge at the Bernabeu, owing to the fact that the 53-year-old is lying in wait to become the France national coach instead.

Next Real Madrid manager: Clear favourite emerges as Romano speaks out

With Zidane and Klopp seemingly out of the running, Sport claims that leaves one clear option in the picture to take charge in the form of Alvaro Arbeloa.

The 42-year-old former Liverpool and Real Madrid right-back currently serves as manager for Real Madrid Castilla and is being primed potentially for the top job at the Bernabeu in the years to come.

However, that opportunity could come some time before originally planned, should Alonso slip up in any of the next three games and president Florentino Perez feel he has no choice but to wield the axe.

Despite that, Fabrizio Romano insists no decision on removing Alonso from his job has been taken at the Bernabeu, hinting the speculation on his future is something drummed up in the media.

Romano claimed: “The story of Alonso being guaranteed to be fired if he lost the game with Man City was never confirmed, and Real Madrid confirmed that this was not the case.

“Now, obviously, results must change. There is an important game with Alaves, and the feeling internally at Real Madrid is that they want to give Alonso one more chance to change the situation.”

Real Madrid latest: Dream Liverpool target eyed; Man Utd star wanted

Meanwhile, our sources insist Real Madrid cannot be discounted from a future move for former Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, who has been in sparkling form since swapping Croydon for Bavaria.

With 23 goal involvements in 23 games this season, there are fewer more in-form attackers in world football than the France international this season.

And while viewed as a dream target for Liverpool, albeit one currently out of their reach, sources are indicating why Real Madrid cannot be discounted from a future move for the 24-year-old.

Elsewhere, we can also confirm Real Madrid are interested in a 2026 deal for Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot, with the Red Devils’ director of football, Jason Wilcox’s stance on the Portuguese’s sale also coming to light.

In the opposite direction, it’s now claimed that Arda Guler has made up his mind about his Real Madrid future amid interest from United.