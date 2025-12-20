Xabi Alonso is seriously concerned about the lack of identity his Real Madrid side is showing, according to reports, while the former midfielder has fielded questions about potentially being sacked by club president Florentino Perez.

Real Madrid got off to a fantastic start under Alonso, winning 13 of their first 14 matches. However, that run came to an end at Anfield on November 4, in a game which clearly knocked the team’s confidence.

Since then, Madrid have dropped points in LaLiga to Rayo Vallecano, Elche and Girona, while also losing at home to Celta Vigo. They now sit four points behind Barcelona.

Madrid beat Talavera in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Wednesday, though the fact they only just scraped past third-tier opposition did little to help Alonso’s situation.

There has been growing speculation Alonso could be sacked if Los Blancos lose upcoming games against Sevilla, Real Betis and rivals Atletico Madrid.

Ahead of the home clash against Sevilla on Saturday night, Football Espana and Cadena SER revealed that the 44-year-old is in ‘despair’ at the fact Madrid still have no clear style of play.

Alonso is trying to move Madrid away from Carlo Ancelotti’s reign and implement an entirely new style, but progress has been frustratingly slow.

Not only does Perez expect entertaining games, he also demands Madrid win the biggest trophies.

With Madrid second in LaLiga, and already having lost two games in the Champions League, there is doubt over whether Alonso will succeed in delivering such ambitions.

In his pre-match press conference on Friday, Alonso was asked if he would like a public show of support from the club’s hierarchy. He replied: “No, from the start, from the first conversations we had, we’ve had a good, close relationship.

“There’s trust, respect. With the objectives we have, the demands are high, but it’s a long road.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Rating success ‘not up to me’ – Xabi Alonso

Alonso was then quizzed on how he would grade his performance so far. “The first thing is to win. And the grades are for the end of the season,” he said.

“We’re only at the halfway point, it’s not the time to evaluate things. In addition, it’s not up to me to give myself grades.”

Ex-Madrid striker Joselu was recently asked what might be missing in the dressing room. He said: “Perhaps there’s a lack of that competitive edge, that feeling.

“The year we were there, about 80 per cent of the players truly felt what it means to wear the Real Madrid shirt, and it hurt them; to this day, I don’t know if that feeling has been lost or not.

“When you play with the genuine feeling of being a true Real Madrid fan, you get something extra.”

Jurgen Klopp, Andoni Iraola and Zinedine Zidane have all been named as potential replacements for Alonso, should he be unable to turn Madrid’s fortunes around.

Iraola is the most likely out of those options, as Klopp is unlikely to return to management so soon, while Zidane is eyeing the France job.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Madrid would also strongly consider promoting Alvaro Arbeloa from his role as B team manager.

Real Madrid news: Prem enquiries knocked back; Liverpool winger tussle

Meanwhile, our sources state that a playmaker has snubbed at least four Premier League offers to achieve his dream of starring at the Bernabeu.

Nico Williams is another player who has long been linked with a move to Madrid, while he has also been courted by Barcelona previously.

Reports suggest Williams would rather join Madrid than sign for Liverpool.