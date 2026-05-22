The best player at Chelsea this season is the subject of ‘talks’ regarding what would surely be a record-breaking transfer to Manchester City, according to a report.

Both Chelsea and Man City will enter next season with new managers at the helm. That is not out of the ordinary for Chelsea, though in Xabi Alonso, BlueCo hope they’ve found a manager they can stick with.

A recent report from Marca claimed Alonso has already run the rule over the squad he’s inheriting and picked out five players he views as leaders and strong characters.

The quintet are Tosin Adarabioyo, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

The latter on that list has arguably been Chelsea’s best player this term. The Argentine has scored 15 goals and provided seven assists from midfield, and the only other who can realistically stake a claim to that honour is Joao Pedro.

But according to a stunning update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Fernandez is ready to quit Chelsea and jump ship to Man City.

Enzo Fernandez to Man City latest

“Enzo Fernandez is one of Manchester City’s desired transfer targets for the summer,” wrote Plettenberg on X. “Strongly wanted by Enzo Maresca

“Initial talks behind the scenes have already taken place. The two Enzos share a top and very trusting relationship”

Fernandez played under Maresca during his time at Stamford Bridge, and was among those to speak out during Liam Rosenior’s shambolic reign.

Fernandez publicly questioned Chelsea’s decision to part ways with Maresca, and clearly, he wouldn’t mind playing for the Italian again, even if that means transferring to Man City.

Fernandez cost an eye-watering £106.8m when bought from Benfica in the January window of 2023.

He’s under contract with the Blues until 2032, thus putting Chelsea in an extremely strong bargaining position if they do engage in club-to-club talks with Man City.

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Given Fernandez is only now entering the prime years of his career aged 25, and is already one of the best players in the Premier League, it stands to reason Chelsea would demand in excess of the gigantic fee they paid.

As such, any potential Fernandez move to Man City could not only set transfer records at Man City and Chelsea, but also break the Premier League record too.

With regards to a signing, the current record is held by Alexander Isak by way of his £125m switch from Newcastle to Liverpool last summer.

The overall Premier League record (outgoings included) still rests with Philippe Coutinho and his mammoth £142m (add-ons included) transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona in 2018.

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