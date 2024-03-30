Xabi Alonso to stop Liverpool, Chelsea making top signings as Fabrizio Romano reacts to Leverkusen decision

Fabrizio Romano has reacted to the news that Xabi Alonso will be remaining at Bayer Leverkusen this summer, while also explaining how the manager could disrupt the transfer plans of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Alonso has been heavily linked with Liverpool and Bayern Munich in recent months, with both clubs on the hunt for a new manager. Jurgen Klopp has decided to end his glorious spell at Anfield at the end of the season, while Bayern and Thomas Tuchel have mutually agreed to part ways in the summer.

Both Liverpool and Bayern have earmarked Alonso as a fantastic solution as he has made Leverkusen favourites for the Bundesliga title, while they could win the Europa League and German Cup as well.

However, it emerged on Thursday that Alonso was ready to reject any offers and stay at Leverkusen, with that decision then being communicated on Friday.

While the Spaniard admits he has ‘strong links’ with Liverpool and Bayern, he insists his job at Leverkusen ‘is not over’. Alonso added that he gave himself a deadline of this week to make a firm decision, out of ‘respect’ for his current club.

Several top players have previously been tipped to follow Alonso out of Leverkusen, such as Liverpool and Manchester City target Florian Wirtz and Chelsea-linked striker Victor Boniface. Newcastle United are considering a move for left wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo, too.

But Romano has now suggested Alonso will frustrate those Premier League clubs by urging his best players to stay put for at least another season.

“Xabi Alonso will lead Bayer Leverkusen into the Champions League next season, but probably an important point to touch upon is his team because he wants many top players to stay at the club; Florian Wirtz, Victor Boniface, Alejandro Grimaldo and others,” the journalist said in his latest column for the Daily Briefing.

Leverkusen to ‘support’ Xabi Alonso with big summer

“It’s also important to say that Leverkusen will sign players in the summer to support Xabi Alonso, so everything is being prepared in the sense.

“Xabi believes that this team still has a lot to improve and develop. He’s been very clear on this because he believes that with some good signings, Bayer can compete to win titles again next season.

“In my opinion it was not too early for him to move on, he’s an excellent coach and ready for any club; but I understand his decision.”

While Alonso will not be leaving the BayArena this year, Romano insists that he could still join one of Europe’s most illustrious clubs in 2025.

“A crucial point too is that his release clause is valid in 2025. It was never active this summer, but it will be in summer 2025 and many clubs are aware of that,” he added.

Liverpool and Man City would both love to sign Wirtz, as the playmaker has been excellent this term and chipped in with 28 goal contributions. Chelsea signing Boniface, meanwhile, would help to solve their striker issues.

But it is clear that Alonso remaining at Leverkusen will seriously reduce the chances of those players arriving in England this summer. The Leverkusen squad looks up to Alonso and believes he can guide them to plenty of silverware.

