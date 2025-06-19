New Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is reportedly demanding the sale of three major Real Madrid stars this summer, having already been blocked from bringing in a replacement for club legend Luka Modric.

Alonso is looking to put his mark on the Real squad after his arrival as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement and has already landed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and winger Franco Mastantuono in a bid to improve the Bernabeu outfit are a hugely disappointing 2024/25 campaign.

However, in terms of more Real incomings that will now likely have to wait for some exits first and, according to a fresh report from Spain, Alonso has identified a trio of stars he wants gone.

Spanish outlet Fichajes states that the former Bernabeu midfielder has decided to discard David Alaba, Fran Garcia and Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni.

That decision is said to have sparked plenty of discussion across Real’s fanbase, especially given that all three players have featured prominently at various points for Los Blancos.

However, Alonso wants to implement the style of play that gained him historic success in Germany and there will be sacrifices that need to be made to achieve that goal.

Alaba has battled persistent injury issues and although his leadership skills and versatility are valued, Alonso does not want to gamble on the 32-year-old’s fitness problems going forward.

As for Garcia, the left-back has not entirely convinced since his return to The Bernabeu and the report adds that Alonso feels the 25-year-old ‘does not offer the consistency or tactical fit needed for his system’.

Tchouameni is the most interesting of the three, given his strong links to Liverpool. However, his inconsistent form last season is said to have been his undoing as far as Alonso is concerned.

Despite his initial promise, the France international has failed to maintain a high level of performance expected in Madrid and can leave as a result.

As always, it’s worth pointing out the Fichajes are not always the most reliable of sources, although there is a strong argument as to why the trio could leave.

Top 10 most expensive Real Madrid signings of all time, with Ancelotti at the helm for four

Alonso knocked back by Real Madrid bosses

While Real might be enjoying one of their more active transfer windows in recent years, not every Alonso request is being granted by the club’s board.

According to Marca, the former midfielder had asked the club to bring in a new playmaker, someone capable of dictating the tempo of play in the wake of club legend Modric’s exit after the Club World Cup.

However, the report states that Real’s hierarchy’s simple response was: “What you have is enough.”

The Spanish giants do appear to have strong numbers in the middle of the mar, with the likes of Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, and Dani Ceballos. However, if they do decide to offload Tchouameni then that might open the door for another player to be added to Alonso’s engine room.

Despite strong rumours linking the club to players such as top Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi and Angelo Stiller, no official move was made, and no serious negotiations are understood to have ever taken place.

