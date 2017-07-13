Xavi advises Barcelona against move for Hector Bellerin

Xavi has told Barcelona they would be wrong to try and re-sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal.

Barcelona have reportedly identified the right-back, who left the club aged 16 to move to north London, as one of their major transfer targets this summer.

Bellerin made his Arsenal debut back in 2014 but has since established himself as one of the finest young full-backs in the Premier League.

But former midfielder Xavi says that the Catalan club should avoid re-signing players who left as teenagers for regular football.

“I have not seen him play much but let me say one thing – I would find it difficult to sign a player that we [Barcelona] had previously had at the club,” he told Sport.

When reminded that Gerard Pique and Cesc Fabregas both returned to the club, the legendary midfielder added: “It can work out good, bad or indifferent.

“But I am not in favour of bringing back players who have left. Why do they leave when they are just 16 or 17? I really don’t understand it.”

Gerard Deulofeu has returned to the club from Everton this summer, but Xavi was at pains to point out the differences between the forward and Bellerin.

“That is a different case. He did not want to leave; the club invited him to move.”