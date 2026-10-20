Liverpool rocked as Barcelona react to interest in €100m-plus rated defender

Barcelona have made an emphatic decision on the future of Xavi Espart, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs to have shown interest in the youngster.

The 19-year-old old La Masia graduate has forced his way into Hansi Flick’s plans this season, establishing himself as a versatile full-back capable of operating on either flank or dropping into midfield.

His technical confidence, positional intelligence and early contributions with goals and assists have prompted a wave of external interest, yet Barcelona have moved decisively to keep him.

Espart, who joined the academy in 2015 from UE Vilassar de Mar, made his senior breakthrough last season before earning a permanent first-team place and the number 12 shirt.

After a strong start to the campaign, the club announced an agreement to extend his contract until 30 June 2030.

Sources close to the situation indicate Barcelona view the teenager as effectively untouchable and would reject offers.

His release clause is well above €100million (£84m / $112m), underlining the club’s determination to protect one of its brightest prospects and shut down any risks of losing him.

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Barcelona take firm stance on Xavi Espart future

TEAMtalk can confirm that Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich made approaches to Espart’s representatives before his new deal with Barcelona was sealed.

Manchester United were previously linked with a move worth €60million (£50m / $67m) for Espart, though those suggestions have been emphatically shut down by sources.

More recent scouting activity has highlighted Arsenal and also Tottenham Hotspur as particularly attentive to Espart, with both clubs said to have compiled detailed reports.

However, again, sources have stated there is no way that Barcelona allow him to leave this January or even next summer. Plus the player himself is loving life at Barcelona.

Flick has spoken positively of Espart’s ball-playing qualities, drawing comparisons in style to Philipp Lahm.

The player himself has stressed his lifelong attachment to the club and his desire to contribute to its success in the future.

With the new long-term deal in place and Barcelona prioritising his stay, any immediate transfer is off the table. The clubs watching closely will likely need an absolutley exceptional offer and a change in Barcelona’s stance before meaningful talks can begin.

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