Xavi: “I have no doubt that Messi will renew with Barcelona”

Former Barcelona teammate Xavi has insisted that there is a very slim chance that Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona.

Speculation surrounding a possible Nou Camp exit has increased amid talks contract issues between the Argentine and Barca.

Manchester City were also recently linked with a £100million bid as Pep Guardiola looks to reunite with his former player.

However Xavi, now playing in Qatar with Al Sadd, has dismissed such a possibility.

“There’s always a lot of noise in the media when it comes to Messi,” he told Fox Sports.

“He’s the best player in the world and people always want to write about him, but often the noise is false, it’s not true, and I’m sure that’s the case at the moment.

“I don’t have any doubts that Messi will renew with Barcelona, no doubts.

“Throughout the years there’s no doubt he would have had chances to make more money with huge offers from the clubs with rich owners, but his heart is with Barca.

“His relationship with Barca is idyllic and I think it will continue for many more years yet.”