Xavi ready to let big-name quartet leave as he begins Barcelona revolution

New Barcelona boss Xavi is reportedly set to allow a quartet of big-name stars to leave, as he looks to free up both wages and room in his squad for the next generation of stars.

The report from El Nacional claims that the Barca legend wants to make some big changes at the club, with Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba all set to be shown the door, in what could be a dramatic cull in Catalonia.

Alba is already said to have been offered the chance to join PSG. Indeed, the report states that Lionel Messi is keen to team up with the Spain star again.

The French giants are looking to bolster their left-sided options and Alba certainly fits the bill.

There is no mention in the report as to where the other three players would potentially go. However, there is sure to be Premier League interest for three experienced internationals.

Meanwhile, Xavi has vowed to restore Barca to their position as “the best club in the world”.

Barca appointed Xavi as their new manager on Friday to replace Ronald Koeman on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The former midfielder, who spent 17 years in the Barcelona first team between 1998 and 2015, joined from Qatari outfit Al Sadd after the two clubs agreed on the payment of a release clause in his contract.

Barca on the slide

Fallen giants Barca are currently ninth in LaLiga, 11 points adrift of leaders Real Sociedad and 10 behind arch-rivals Real Madrid.

At his official unveiling in front of almost 10,000 fans at the Nou Camp, Xavi said: “I am very excited.

“I want to thank the club and everyone here. You have given me goosebumps.

“I just want to say one thing. We’re the best club in the world and we will work hard to achieve success.

“We can’t afford to draw or lose. We’re Barca and we have to win every game.

“We need you (the fans) especially through bad times. We are in a difficult situation as a club, but now we have to think only about what’s good for Barca.”

Club president Joan Laporta joined Xavi on the pitch and said: “Today is a day that will go down in club history.”

Xavi’s first match in charge will be the derby against Espanyol on November 20, after the international break.

