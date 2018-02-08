Xavi urges Barcelona to make move for Italian midfield star

Former Barcelona captain Xavi believes the Catalan giants should like to try and sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.

Now playing with Qatari club Al Sadd, the 38-year-old believes that the Italian’s technical ability and calmness on the ball reminds Xavi of himself at his peak.

“Of all the players in today’s game, Verratti resembles me the most,” Xavi told Radio Monte Carlo, as reported by Marca.

“He is technically excellent and makes the right decisions under pressure…he is very important for his club but it is true that one day I would love to see him play for Barcelona.

“PSG are probably favourites against Real Madrid, especially when you consider the form that both teams are currently in.

“However, Madrid have a winning identity and this is always most clear in the Champions League, where they often excel.

“Neymar will one day win the Ballon d’Or, he is a great person and a natural leader. When Messi or Ronaldo’s form drops, he will be favourite for sure.”