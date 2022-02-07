Xavi urges humility as Adama Traore is hailed for Barcelona

Barcelona boss Xavi has asked his side to remain humble after Sunday’s 4-2 victory against Atletico Madrid.

Blaugranes came into the match in fifth place in the La Liga table, one point behind their opponents. Despite falling behind to an early Yannick Carrasco strike, Barcelona scored four goals in 40 minutes to secure victory. Jordi Alba equalised before a Gavi header and further goals from defenders Ronald Araujo and Dani Alves.

Luis Suarez pulled one back for the visitors, and a 69th minute red card handed to Alves gave Barca a late scare.

However, Xavi’s troops held on for all three points, meaning they now enter the top four.

Xavi said in his post-match interview: “With eleven we attacked very well and with ten we were supportive and we didn’t suffer too much.

“We needed a game like this, a victory against a great team and playing well. We matched their intensity and we were better, I think it can be a turning point.

“It’s a great victory, but we have to keep working. We have to be very humble, now we can’t slow down. The harmony that we had today with the fans and the team, it’s amazing.”

Xavi hails Adama Traore

On-loan Wolves winger Adama Traore played a major role in the win. It was his run and cross from which Gavi headed Barca into the lead after 21 minutes.

Xavi told Marca: “Adama is a very mature player. He knows when to face up, when to pass and he’s chosen his moments well today.

“Physically he is an animal, a beast. He is a pure winger and he will help us. He is a great signing for the team.

“Adama makes the difference. He has power, strength, he dribbles at opponents and he’s solid in defence.”

Xavi makes plea to fans over Dembele treatment

The Camp Nou home support whistled France winger Ousmane Dembele throughout the fixture. The former Dortmund wide player has so far refused to extend his contract and could leave for free in July.

He was an unused substitute in the victory, partly due to Dani Alves being red carded and Xavi opting to introduce Sergino Dest at right back.

“Dembele did not play due to a technical decision,” Xavi added. “I did think about playing him late on, but I’ve decided against it after the expulsion [for Dani Alves] and to secure the victory.

“But despite this, I would like the fans to support Ousmane. They have supported him in the past, and now it’s time to help him.

“I ask, please, that they stop whistling Dembele.”

Barcelona’s next match is a trip to city rivals Espanyol on Sunday. The derby at RCDE Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

