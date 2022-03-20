Barcelona boss Xavi sends message to Lionel Messi over ‘talked up’ Nou Camp return

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed that the door is always open for the legendary Lionel Messi to return to the Nou Camp.

Messi’s incredible trophy-laden 17-year spell at Barca came to an end last summer after he left the Catalan giants to join French club Paris Saint-Germain in a move that stunned the football world.

The Argentina playmaker firmly established himself as one of the greatest players of all time during his time at Barca. The 34-year-old scored a remarkable 672 goals in 778 appearances. He also won 10 LaLiga titles and four Champions League’s along the way.

However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has found life in Paris a fair bit tougher. Messi has notched just twice in 18 Ligue 1 games and could nothing as PSG crashed out of the Champions League to his old foes Real Madrid.

The attacker has not commented himself on a potential exit. But LaLiga chief Javier Tebas has already said he wants Messi back in Spain.

And when asked if Messi could return to the Nou Camp, Xavi, who was appointed coach back in November, said: “I think Messi is the best in history and in the history of the club.

“The doors will be open, and as long as I’m a coach, it’s as if he can come every day if he wants.

“As a club we owe him a great tribute. He has a contract with PSG and I can’t do much more.”

Barca insiders rule out Tottenham raid

Meanwhile, Barcelona insiders have ruled out a transfer raid on Tottenham for left-back Sergio Reguilon amid talk of a potential swap deal, according to a report.

Reguilon moved to Spurs as a Jose Mourinho signing in the summer of 2020. And while he has continued to play a key role under current manager Antonio Conte, he has had links with a move away.

Firstly, Real Madrid have a £33.6million buy-back clause in the sale they negotiated with Tottenham.

Reports in February claimed that Los Blancos are more and more likely to activate the clause, which expires at the end of May.

More recently, though, Barcelona have supposedly registered interest in Spain international Reguilon.

According to an update from AS journalist Javi Miguel, though, Barca’s technical staff have ruled out a move.

In fact, those inside the Camp Nou ‘do not contemplate’ a move for the 25-year-old.

Barca have other left-back targets

Barcelona do supposedly want a left-back in this summer’s transfer window. However, they have reportedly identified Valencia’s Jose Gaya as their top target.

At centre-back, Gerard Pique is still the standout figure. But, at 35 he will not be around for too much longer. As a result, Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza and Eric Garcia are among the more long-term options.

Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui is another key target. Xavi already has exciting midfield ranks with teenagers Pedri and Gavi leading the way, while January signings Adama Traore, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are starring up front.

However, Miguel reports that Reguilon is not a target at left-back.

And Spurs’ potential hopes of a swap deal have subsequently faded. The initial report linking Barcelona with interest claimed that Memphis Depay or Clement Lenglet could move to London as part of a transfer.

Reguilon has played 64 times for Tottenham, scoring two goals and assisting nine others. He has made five of those contributions this season, all in the Premier League.

