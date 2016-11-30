Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, who joined the club in summer, feels that he is playing alongside some of the best players in the world, and has praised one team-mate in particular.

Xhaka, who signed from Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach has admitted that he has ‘never experienced’ anything like the skill and ability of Mesut Ozil. The Germany International has scored seven goals this season and has played a pivotal role in the early stages of the campaign.

Arsenal face Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening for the chance to reach the semi-final of the English Football League trophy. The Gunners have also impressed in the Premier League, and have not suffered a defeat since a 4-3 home loss to Liverpool on the opening day of the season.

Speaking to Sport Bild ahead of their cup clash with the Saints, Xhaka said: “Mesut has a quality that I personally have never experienced before. He has an absolute magic left foot, is fast – even if it does not look like that sometimes and he is one of the best in the world.”

Xhaka has picked up three yellow cards and one red card since his arrival from Germany, but has vowed not to change the way he plays.

“Yellow cards and red cards are part of what Granit Xhaka is. I’d no longer be the same player without my rigorousness, and certainly not the player Arsenal wanted,” he added

The 24-year-old midfielder also feels that the title race is a lot more tighter than it is in Germany and believes Arsenal are playing some strong football. The Switzerland international has admitted how they do not intend to finish ‘fifth or sixth’ come the end of the season.

The North-London club are just three points behind league leaders, Chelsea and have a difficult few weeks ahead before the calendar year concludes. Arsene Wenger’s men have to travel to West Ham, Everton and Manchester City within the next four weeks, and are going to have maintain their performances if they wish to mount a title challenge.