Xherdan Shaqiri discusses Liverpool future and latest injury setback

Xherdan Shaqiri has no plans to leave Liverpool this month despite seeing another injury setback and the signing of Takumi Minamino seemingly push him further down the Reds’ pecking order.

The Swiss star has become something of a bit-part player this season, with a calf injury sustained in training last week forcing him to miss Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield.

Shaqiri, who last season was sidelined with an embarrassing injury, has endured an injury-hit campaign, making just three starts and seven substitute appearances so far this season.

The player has been mentioned as a possible transfer target for both Arsenal and Tottenham this month, while reports respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claimed over the weekend that Roma had opened talks with Jurgen Klopp’s men over a potential deal.

However, Shaqiri isn’t giving any thoughts to a move away from Anfield and insists he wants to play a leading part for the Reds as they chase glory on three fronts over the remainder of the season.

And while Thursday’s Premier League game against Wolves at Molineux comes too soon for the player, Shaqiri is hoping to be fit in time for Sunday tea time’s FA Cup fourth-round trip to face Shrewsbury.

“It is just slight, I had a little problem in training,” he said in reference to missing Sunday’s game.

“So I hope I might be back later this week. Let’s see, I cannot say now but it will be good if so.”

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Shaqiri is adamant he wants to help Liverpool over the line in the Premier League title race, defend their Champions League crown and go as deep as they can in the FA Cup.

“I didn’t have a lot of playing rhythm,” said Shaqiri. “I missed pre-season also and there were different reasons why I got some knocks maybe.

“I’m staying positive and I still try to have the opportunity to give my best and to help the team.”

