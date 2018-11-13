Xherdan Shaqiri admits there are some ways in which Jurgen Klopp’s class of 2018 at Liverpool compares to the legendary Bayern Munich side he was part of.

Klopp has tweaked his 4-3-3 system at Liverpool in recent weeks to a 4-2-3-1 which accommodates his ‘big three’ of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane as well as Shaqiri.

The Swiss is relishing lining up with that trio and is more than comfortable alongside world-class talent as team-mates, particularly after his spell with an all-conquering Bayern Munich side between 2012 and 2015.

However, Shaqiri – who has been compared to Lionel Messi – was reluctant to compare Salah, Firmino and Mane to his former Bundesliga team-mates.

“I played in Bayern Munich with Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben so I knew it already! It was nothing new for me,” he added.

“I knew already how good these very talented players (were). We have a very good team, a young team also, so our process is going very well and I’m just proud to be part of this team.

“I try to give good performances and (pay) the coach and the fans back.”

When pressed again on how the two sides match up, Shaqiri insisted: “It’s difficult to compare. It’s different types of players because there are different coaches, they play a different type of football.

“But of course the intensity at the highest level, it’s the same at Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

“When you want to be a top team, you have to be on the highest level to make your best performances but to compare both teams is difficult.”

Liverpool teammate Daniel Sturridge, meanwhile, has issued a rapid response after being charged for a breach of the FA’s betting regulations.

