Xherdan Shaqiri is reportedly ready to stun Liverpool by asking to leave the club this summer – after speaking of his growing frustration at his persistent bench role at Anfield.

The Swiss star joined the Reds in a bargain £13m deal from Stoke in summer 2018, but despite a promising start, a loss of form and run of injuries saw him spend large periods of time either on the sidelines or among the substitutes.

Now the Swiss star has been quoted by a newspaper in his homeland as saying he could seek a move away from the club this summer and before the European transfer window closes on September 2.

“I’m disappointed that I did not play any more,” he told Langenthaler Tagblatt.

“Nobody likes to sit on the bench.

“It’s clear that I want more time. I have to look at the situation and find a solution.”

Shaqiri is back to full fitness and will hope to be included in the Liverpool side that tackles Southampton at St Mary’s.

But with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also pushing for a place, Shaqiri could yet find himself back on the bench for the club’s second Premier League match of the season.

And BT Sport pundit Glenn Hoddle believes Liverpool’s midfield is bursting with talent.

“I think they’re a better team than last year, I really do. Even though they’ve not bought anyone, Oxlade-Chamberlain’s like having a new player,” he said.

“It’s like you’ve just signed a new player and he’s already had a taste of playing for Liverpool and playing for the manager and was playing very well.

“I think they’ve got this belief about them. I saw the Community Shield and the subs they brought on and how they continued and went again.

“Shaqiri, [Adam] Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain – wow. They’ve got some very, very good players.

“I think when you’re playing a long, hard season in the Premier League, substitutions are key. In the last 20 minutes [games are] won or lost.”

