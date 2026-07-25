Yan Diomande likeliest next club named after Arsenal, Liverpool ‘calls’, €100m Real Madrid bid, PSG agreement

The Yan Diomande transfer saga has exploded into life, with various trusted sources indicating which of Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid or PSG he’s likely to join.

The 19-year-old winger has rapidly become the world’s most in-demand forward. The Premier League’s big three over the past few seasons – Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City – all want the Ivorian signed.

From further afield, back-to-back Champions League winners PSG, along with Real Madrid, are both making moves.

Liverpool previously bid €100m (€80m plus €20m in add-ons), though after that offer was rejected and Diomande signalled his intention to sign for PSG, they’ve resisted the temptation to bid again.

Diomande subsequently agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with PSG. However, Luis Enrique’s side are still to table an official bid despite extensive talks with RB Leipzig.

The issue relates to Leipzig’s valuation, which is roughly €130m. According to Ben Jacobs, Leipzig also want most of that fee to be fixed and not made up through add-ons.

PSG’s hesitation to make such a commitment has opened the door for rival suitors to pounce.

We revealed earlier this week that Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool had all got back in contact with Diomande’s camp.

On Friday night, news broke of Real Madrid bidding €100m (€90m plus €10m in add-ons), though Leipzig rejected the offer.

Around that time, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also noted Arsenal and Man City had made ‘calls’ for Diomande’s transfer.

However, neither club look set to play a major part in this saga moving forwards, with Romano noting Diomande has spurned their interest.

What’s more, neither Arsenal or City are going ‘all in’ by tabling an official bid, per the reporter.

He wrote on X: ‘Manchester City and Arsenal made calls for Yan Diomande over last 10 days but player’s not opening doors.

‘No bids from PL + only club going all in to face PSG is Real Madrid with first €90m plus €10m bid rejected by RB Leipzig.’

With nothing new on Liverpool, the race appears to have narrowed down to Real Madrid vs PSG, assuming Diomande doesn’t stick around at Leipzig for one more season, of course.

Real Madrid vs PSG for Yan Diomande transfer

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed Diomande’s preference remains signing for PSG.

However, the Ivorian and his camp are growing increasingly frustrated at PSG’s lack of progress in club-to-club discussions with Leipzig.

As such, Diomande is now willing to sign for Real Madrid if they gazump PSG and forge an agreement with Leipzig.

And according to Romano, Real boss, Jose Mourinho, has personally approved Diomande as the club’s top target.

He stated on X: ‘José Mourinho has approved Yan Diomande as top target for Real Madrid.

‘Mourinho indicated to Madrid board his need to have “even more speed” and fresh legs upfront.’

Per Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, PSG may have to concede defeat in this battle if Real Madrid bid again.

He explained: ‘No official bid from Paris Saint-Germain yet. Only contact between Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Oliver Mintzlaff.

‘Diomande has decided to join PSG and agreed a contract until 2031, but Leipzig will only sell for an exceptional fee. €100m are not enough.

‘If Real bid again for Diomande, it will become very difficult for PSG.’

Put simply, Diomande will join PSG if they match Leipzig’s valuation.

But for now, they’ve shown no indication they’ll do that, and haven’t even tabled an opening offer.

Instead, the signs now point to Diomande joining Real Madrid if they’re the ones to make the offer Leipzig deem satisfactory. As mentioned, our sources indicate Diomande would now say yes to joining Real this summer.

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