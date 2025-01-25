Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing one of the most promising young central defenders in Spain, but Los Blancos are facing competition from Arsenal with another report naming the Inter Milan star they are keen on bringing to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid have one of the best and strongest squads in the world, and, just like last season, they could win LaLiga and the Champions League this campaign. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have had injury problems in defence. With Eder Militao on the sidelines and David Alaba coming back from a long-term injury, defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has had to play as a center-back this season.

The defending Spanish and European champions have been linked with a number of central defenders, including Ousmane Diomande, and another name has now been thrown into the mix.

According to Football Transfers, Madrid are competing with Premier League club Arsenal for the signing of Yarek Gasiorowski from Valencia.

Gasiorowski has established himself in the Valencia first team and has attracted interest from Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid as well.

Described as a “formidable box defender who puts his body on the line to protect his area” in Breaking The Lines, the 20-year-old is an imposing figure at 6ft 3in and is good with his positioning. The Spaniard is also elegant on the ball.

Gasiorowski has made eight starts and four substitute appearances in La Liga this season, as Valencia aim to avoid the dreaded drop to the Segunda Division.

Los Che have already taken a massive step in keeping the 20-year-old Spanish defender at the club amid interest from Arsenal, Madrid, Inter and Atletico, with Football Transfers noting: “Despite the growing interest, Valencia have moved swiftly to secure Gasiorowski’s future.

“The young defender recently extended his contract until 2027, if indeed they choose to trigger the two-year option written into his deal, which will come into effect once he plays 20 senior matches, each with at least 45 minutes of game time.

“As part of this extension, his release clause has been set at €60 million (£50.5m / $52.5m), reflecting his rising status within the club.”

Real Madrid want Saliba and Bastoni too

While Madrid are keen on signing Valencia centre-back Gasiorowski, the defending Spanish and European champions are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

Fichajes has named two other defenders that Los Blancos are interested in. While Arsenal centre-back William Saliba’s name has been around for a while regarding a move to the Bernabeu, Alessandro Bastoni is now on the radar of the Spanish giants.

Bastoni is one of the best centre-backs in Italy and is a key player for Inter. The 25-year-old has won Serie A twice, the Coppa Italia on two occasions, and has reached the final of the Champions League once with the Nerazzurri.

Tottenham have also been linked with Bastoni, but the chance to play for arguably the biggest club in the world could tempt the defender to move to Madrid.

Latest Real Madrid news: Interest in Carreras and Konate

Madrid are not in pressing need of a new left-back, but Los Blancos are planning for the future and have identified a Spanish youngster for that position.

Alvaro Carreras has been a star for Benfica this season, and Madrid have taken a shine to him.

Reports in Spain have claimed that the Spanish and European champions are monitoring his situation and could make a move depending on what Manchester United do.

Man Utd sold Carreras and have a buy-back clause in his contract. Head coach Ruben Amorim likes the Spanish youngster and would love the Red Devils to bring him back to Old Trafford.

Madrid’s determination to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold has been well-documented. Los Blancos are ready to make a second and improved offer for the Liverpool right-back, who is out of contract at the Reds at the end of the season.

Reports have claimed that Madrid are also monitoring the situation of Ibrahima Konate. The French defender is under contract at Liverpool until 2026.

Madrid are keeping tabs on talks between Konate and Liverpool over a new contract and could make a move in the summer of 2025. Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the centre-back.

Meanwhile, Madrid think that they would be able to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer of 2025.

While Arsenal are reportedly close to a deal for the Real Sociedad midfielder, Los Blancos believe that if they appoint Xabi Alonso as their head coach at the end of the season, then it could convince him to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

