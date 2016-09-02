Yaya Toure omitted from Man City’s Champions League squad

Yaya Toure is heading closer to the exit door at Manchester City after being left out of their Champions League squad for the group stages.

The 33-year-old has played in a limited role so far under Pep Guardiola and that looks set to continue until he is moved on by the Manchester club.

The Citizens will face Barcelona, Borussia Monchengladbach and Celtic in Group C after beating Steaua Bucharest in their play-off tie and have submitted their final squad to UEFA.

Manchester City’s Champions League squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Bacary Sagna, Vincent Kompany, Pablo Zabaleta, Aleksandar Kolarov, Gael Clichy, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi

Midfielders: Fernando, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Jesus Navas, Kevin De Bruyne, Fabian Delph, Leroy Sane, David Silva, Fernandinho

Attackers: Nolito, Sergio Aguero, Kelechi Iheanacho